Michelle O’Neill has said she will “co-operate” after she was sent a letter from the PSNI over alleged criminal offences

Michelle O’Neill pictured in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Northern Ireland's First Minister is being investigated by police over her involvement in a protest which blocked the Orange Order parade on Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michelle O’Neill has said she will “co-operate” after she was sent a letter from the Police Service Of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over her involvement in the protests. Ms O’Neill said on Friday she has received a letter inviting her for a police interview in relation to the protest in Co Armagh. “I will co-operate with the investigation,” she said in a statement. “For the last two weeks, I have stood in solidarity with the Garvaghy Road residents as attempts were made to force an unwanted Orange march through their community. Read more: Drumcree talks collapse without deal as Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents face showdown over parade Read more: Andy Burnham calls for calm ahead of last-minute Orange Order march in Northern Ireland

A crowd of protesters hold a demonstration outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast to call on Secretary of State Sir Chris Bryant to ban Orangemen parading down t. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“I will continue to stand with the Garvaghy Road residents who should be allowed to live in peace and free from sectarian intimidation. “Because it is always right to stand up for what is right. “And there can be no going back.” Sinn Féin colleagues Conor Murphy, John O’Dowd and Gerry Kelly have also received contact from the PSNI.

Colum Eastwood speaking to the media outside to Drumcree community centre in Portadown. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

It came after, during a visit to the Garvaghy Road, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald again called on Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant to act to bring the 13-day Drumcree stand-off to an end. The PSNI said on Thursday that individuals “reasonably suspected of committing offences” would receive letters for interview. It relates to alleged breaches of a Parades Commission decision to allow an Orange Order parade to complete its traditional route from Drumcree Church down the Garvaghy Road for the first time for almost 30 years. The parade has been unable to take place because of significant numbers opposed to the decision attending protests on the Garvaghy Road.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald. Picture: PA Images/Alamy