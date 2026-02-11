Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is holding talks with the Crown Prosecution Service over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The discussions come after documents in the latest Epstein files allegedly show Andrew shared government information with the paedophile financier.

Detectives investigating the former prince say the talks with prosecutors relate to allegations of misconduct in public office.

"As part of this assessment, we have engaged in discussions with Specialist Crown Prosecutors from the CPS," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.

Police said the information is being evaluated to determine whether a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is needed.

Earlier today, Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson confirmed lawyers from the CPS were in close contact with the Metropolitan and Thames Valley forces.

Scotland Yard has already started an investigation into Lord Mandelson, after emails emerged from the Epstein files which suggest he may have passed sensitive government and market information to the convicted sex offender.

Thames Valley Police are assessing whether Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, also passed on government information to Epstein when he was in the role of UK trade envoy.

On Monday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was ready to support the police as they consider allegations against his brother.

During a criminal investigation, detectives can ask for investigative advice from CPS lawyers or submit a file of evidence for them to consider before any charges are made.

This process usually takes place once a criminal investigation is well under way.

Mr Parkinson said: "We are in close contact with the Met and Thames Valley Police but we haven’t been asked for formal advice yet. In complex cases, the CPS and the police do work together and we will do so."

Mountbatten-Windsor, who served as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011, has always denied any wrongdoing.