Around 100 people were seen protesting outside the conference venue on Merseyside

A protestor is carried away by police at a Palestine Action demonstration, outside the ACC Liverpool during the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Police have begun arresting protesters outside Labour's annual conference in Liverpool for supporting banned group Palestine Action.

Around 100 people were seen outside the conference venue on Merseyside, with many holding signs reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action". Picture: Alamy

"Officers are in the process of making arrests on suspicion of wearing/carrying an article supporting a proscribed organisation". A spokesman for Defend Our Juries said: "We've come to remind everyone that the Labour Party is in breach of its duty to act to prevent genocide under international law. "Instead it made the cowardly decision to ban the direct action group that was trying to prevent genocide. "Labour members and trades unions are overwhelmingly against their party's complicity in genocide and the ban on Palestine Action. "Yet party officials have shut down all the debates that members wanted to have on these issues during their conference. "Labour also reneged on Jack Straw's promise that the Terrorism Act he introduced would never be used against a domestic protest group.

"This sets an alarmingly authoritarian precedent and unless the law is redrawn and the ban overturned, any group that this government or a future government does not like could be treated as terrorists. "Instead of shutting down protest, it's time the Labour Party took the responsibility to prevent genocide seriously and impose blanket sanctions on Israel including stopping the flow of arms from factories in this country". Last weekend, Labour formally recognised a Palestinian state for the first time despite opposition from the Israeli government - which has repeatedly denied carrying out genocide in Gaza - and accused the UK of "rewarding" Hamas. One of the protesters, Keith Hackett, 71, said: "I'm risking arrest today under terrorism legislation because as a former Labour councillor in Liverpool I am deeply ashamed of how Labour are acting. "If they want to start turning the party around and win back the support they have lost they need to stop their complicity in this genocide and end the ban on Palestine Action.

Palestine Action protesters sat with placards and were arrested and carried by police. Protests outside Labour Conference 2025. Picture: Alamy