A police officer was "punched in the face" by masked anti-asylum protesters at a march in Canary Wharf today.

Police said masked protesters became "aggressive" during a march outside a London hotel on Sunday.

It comes as protesters on both sides of the divide over the UK’s migration policies gathered outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Taking to social media, the Metropolitan Police said: "We have made three arrests for common assault, possession of drugs and assault on police/public order offences.

"One of our officers was punched in the face - luckily they have not suffered significant injury."

Videos shared online appeared to show children with the masked protesters.

The Met said: "We are aware there are young children in the protest area and while we deal with any criminality our officers are ensuring the safety of them is paramount."

Extra officers have been deployed to deal with the disorder.

Demonstrators carrying Union flags and placards assembled outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf on Sunday afternoon.

Around 100 counter-protesters held banners bearing the words “stand up to racism” and “stop the far right”.

The group chanted “say it loud and say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Around a dozen anti-immigration demonstrators stood across the road.

The Britannia became subject to protests after false reports spread that asylum seekers from the Bell Hotel in Epping would be moved there.

It comes after five people were arrested after a group of protesters, including masked men, tried to enter a hotel in London, believed to be housing asylum seekers, on Saturday.

The men were part of two anti-asylum protest groups that marched to the Crowne Plaza near Heathrow Airport.

They attempted to enter the building through the rear entrance and damaged security fences, the Metropolitan Police said.

Other protesters moved towards the nearby Novotel on Cherry Lane and a Holiday Inn, while officers enforced cordons in the area to prevent a breach of the peace.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and five arrests were made, the force added. It is unclear if any of the masked men were arrested.

This is a breaking story, more follows...