Police officer 'punched in the throat' by Range Rover driver as man and woman arrested
A policewoman was punched in the throat by a man who sped off from the scene of a car crash in a Range Rover, West Midlands Police said.
The alleged attack happened after officers were called to Robert Street, Lower Gornal, just before 5.30am on Thursday after reports that a Ford Ranger had crashed into a wall in Dudley.
A man was spotted walking away from the scene when police arrived minutes later and hit out at the officer, the force said.
A spokesman said: “An officer was punched in the throat as she tried to stop the man from getting into a nearby Range Rover driven by a second person.
“The Range Rover made off, but officers including traffic and drones units worked quickly and found two suspects in the Swindon area of South Staffordshire.”
A 46 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and drink-driving, while a woman aged 48 was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both suspects were arrested at around 7.30am and are in custody.
The officer was not seriously injured, the force added.
A Range Rover has also been recovered.