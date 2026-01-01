A policewoman was punched in the throat by a man who sped off from the scene of a car crash in a Range Rover, West Midlands Police said.

The alleged attack happened after officers were called to Robert Street, Lower Gornal, just before 5.30am on Thursday after reports that a Ford Ranger had crashed into a wall in Dudley.

A man was spotted walking away from the scene when police arrived minutes later and hit out at the officer, the force said.

A spokesman said: “An officer was punched in the throat as she tried to stop the man from getting into a nearby Range Rover driven by a second person.

