Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The chief of the Met Police has apologised for the “reprehensible" behaviour of officers at Charing Cross Police station after they were allegedly filmed being supportive of Tommy Robinson, making anti-Muslim comments and using excessive force against suspects in custody.

Listen to this article

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who is set to speak to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Thursday, said it is likely that all the accused serving officers will be sacked within weeks after details of the shocking incident emerged. The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers up to the rank of chief inspector in the force, said any officer facing allegations has a right to due process rather than trial by documentary, senior officers or politicians. Nine serving officers, one ex-officer and a designated detention officer are all under investigation for gross misconduct, over allegations of use of excessive force and making discriminatory and misogynistic comments as well as chanting in support of far-right agitator Tommy Robinson. Read more: Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla encircled by 'dangerous and intimidatory' Israeli warships as it nears Gaza, activists say

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson (Stephen Lennon). Picture: Alamy

Sir Mark said: “Officers behaving in such appalling, criminal ways, let down our communities and will cause some to question if their sons and daughters are safe in our cells, and whether they would be believed and respected as victims of crime. “For that, I am truly sorry. “In line with our uncompromising approach, within 48 hours of these allegations being received, nine officers and one staff member had been suspended, with two more officers removed from frontline duties. “It’s my expectation that for those involved, where there is incontrovertible evidence of racism, misogyny, anti-Muslim sentiment or bragging about excessive use of force, they will be put on a fast-track hearing within weeks and on a path to likely dismissal.” He has been backed by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who said he has confidence in the commissioner’s efforts to kick wrongdoers out of the Met, and that he is “disgusted and appalled” by the alleged behaviour. Sir Sadiq said: “Sexism, racism, misogyny and the excessive use of force have no place in the police… “A series of urgent changes have been put in place at Charing Cross police station and across the Met, with more to follow. “I support the new approach to tackling misconduct set out by the commissioner. There must be zero tolerance to this kind of behaviour and no hiding place for officers who abuse their position of trust.”