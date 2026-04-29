Cheshire Police made multiple arrests after carrying out a raid on three properties in Crewe connected with the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light

Officers raid the premises of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

By Rebecca Henrys

Hundreds of police swoop on former orphanage in northern England as part of a major investigation into allegations of serious sexual abuse, modern slavery and forced marriage.

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Cheshire Police made multiple arrests after carrying out a raid on three properties in Crewe connected with the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, an Islamic religious group based at the site of a former children’s orphanage at Webb House, Crewe. All of the offences involve one victim who was a member of the group at the time of the alleged offences in 2023. More than 500 officers from Cheshire Police and neighbouring forces have been involved in the operation, which took place at around 8.50am on Wednesday morning. Detectives are now conducting a search of the premises. Read more: 'He agrees with me': Trump claims King Charles believes ‘Iran can never have a nuclear weapon’ Read more: British travel influencer missing after checking out of hotel in Morocco

Cheshire Police made multiple arrests after carrying out a raid on three properties in Crewe . Picture: Cheshire Police

Surveillance on Webb House, one one of the properties that was raided. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: "Today's operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe. "While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us. "We treat all reports of sexual assault seriously and are committed to doing all we can to achieve justice. "Following the arrests we are working closely with our partners to provide the appropriate advice and safeguarding to other members of the group. "I would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider community, and patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to local residents. I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer."

A screenshot from a YouTube video shared by the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light. Picture: YouTube/Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light