A 24-hour policing operation will be in place for Donald Trump’s visit, with tensions heightened after the assassination of Charlie Kirk

Rehearsals, security checks, and preparations are well under way ahead of the President's arrival. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Police have said they will be ready to respond to any potential 'high-threat incident' in Windsor ahead of Donald Trump's state visit.

It comes during heightened tensions after the assassination of right wing US political commentator Charlie Kir, who was shot dead in Utah. King Charles is to host the US president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle from September 17 to 19, where they will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet. A 24-hour-a-day policing operation will be in place in the Berkshire town during the event, with a temporary order restricting the airspace from September 16 - when the state visit rehearsal is to take place - until September 18.

Armed Officers on duty at the Changing of the Guard in Windsor on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

A large "ring of steel" security fence has been erected along sections of the Long Walk in Windsor ahead of the State Visit later this week. Picture: Getty

Armed police from across Britain are being sent to London and Windsor to bolster the ranks of local forces during the three-day trip Armed officers will be patrolling the streets with Armed Response Vehicles (ARVs) ready to respond in case of increased threat, Thames Valley Police said last week during a media briefing at the force's training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

US and UK banners are installed by engineers from The Flag Consultancy in the street outside Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Key events Donald Trump will arrive for his ‘unprecedented’ second state visit tomorrow. Here is what he will get up to during his two days in Britain. September 16: Trump arrives with his wife Melania in the evening. They will be hosted on the Windsor Castle estate. There won’t be any public-facing events on the first day. September 17: The Trumps will spend the day with the Royals including William and Kate, attending a flyover from the RAF’s Red Arrows, a carriage procession in Windsor, and a special Guard of Honour. The US president and his wife will also visit the tomb of the late Queen, and lay a wreath. The day will culminate in a grand state banquet in Windsor Castle, during which both Trump and King Charles are expected to give speeches. September 18: Trump will be greeted by another guard of honour as he meets Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria at Chequers. The two leaders will attend a bilateral meeting and a business reception hosted by the Chancellor, during which trade deals between the UK and US are set to be unveiled, as well as billions in investment into the UK by tech executives forming part of Trump’s delegation. Sir Keir and Lady Victoria will bid farewell to the Trumps at Chequers, as the state visit comes to an end. Read more: Starmer did not know depth of Mandelson's ties to Epstein, says Labour minister

15 Members of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards, Scots Guards and military bands from the Army and Royal Air Force rehearse ahead of the state visit by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Wellington Barracks, London. Picture: Alamy

"We have considered anything from a low to a hight-threat incident, and it's a very comprehensive security operation as a result," police sergeant and operational firearms commander Daniel Hatfield said. "Every single state visit or policing operation of this nature comes with its own merits, and every operation or plan is constructed individually." Sergeant Hatfield added: "It's not the first time a president of the United States has visited Windsor and relationships with our American colleagues are well forged, well practised, so it makes planning a security operation like this a lot easier." Officers will have access to a wide range of equipment and weapons, including Tasers, baton guns which propel rubber bullets, Glock 17 sidearms, Lewis Machine & Tool rifles, and shotguns, which are used on dangerous animals.

U.S. Marine Corps helicopters, which are typically used to carry the President of the United States of America, seen over Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Additionally, police officers will have access to overalls, gloves, respirators and ballistic helmets "for anything that is CBRN-related - chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear," Sergeant Hatfield said. "That is something which hopefully is very unlikely to happen, but if there was ever to be a firearms threat as well as CBRN, this is what we would deploy with our weapons system," Sergeant Hatfield added. The equipment will be kept in ARV vans, alongside a first-aid kit and ballistic protection shields, police said. The trip next week will be Mr Trump's second state visit to the UK - an unprecedented gesture towards a US president. He was previously feted with a state visit in 2019.

A Thames Valley Police officer from the Police force's Specialist Search Unit, accompanied by police dog Jack, carries out security searches outside of Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty