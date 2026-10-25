The Metropolitan Police is set to reduce enforcement of offenders who break their tag conditions under a new pilot scheme running until the spring.

The decision comes alongside resourcing pressures, and follows the government's early prisoner release system which began this year.

Under the pilot scheme, officers will not act on any breaches of police curfews or tag batteries of under an hour, unless the offender is considered to pose a particular risk to the public.

Although the Metropolitan police will only progress to potential arrest where safeguarding concerns are high, it is clear that all breach notifications are to be reviewed by officers.

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