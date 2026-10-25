Police to reduce enforcement of minor tag breaches as early-release pressures mount
It comes as Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says he is "worried" about the pressure added on policing by the early release scheme.
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The Metropolitan Police is set to reduce enforcement of offenders who break their tag conditions under a new pilot scheme running until the spring.
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The decision comes alongside resourcing pressures, and follows the government's early prisoner release system which began this year.
Under the pilot scheme, officers will not act on any breaches of police curfews or tag batteries of under an hour, unless the offender is considered to pose a particular risk to the public.
Although the Metropolitan police will only progress to potential arrest where safeguarding concerns are high, it is clear that all breach notifications are to be reviewed by officers.
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High-risk offenders like domestic abusers will be prioritised.
It comes as Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says he is "worried" about the pressure caused by the government's early release scheme.
He stressed that his officers are policing "over 100 tag breaches a day", with police arresting two or three early release prisoners per week who are being recalled over further offending.
Under the new pilot scheme, it is hoped officers will be able to better manage higher risk enforcement or persistent offending, will the expectation it will reduce breaches requiring police action by over 15%.