Two police forces reviewing Reform's claims of 'fraud' and 'election interference' after ITV undercover documentary
The party has accused the broadcaster of breaching election law in the course of making the sting
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Two police forces are reviewing complaints from Reform UK against ITV after the broadcaster aired an undercover investigation into racism within the party.
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It is alleged that multiple electoral offences were committed following the broadcast of an investigation that revealed racist remarks by members of Nigel Farage's party.
In one excerpt, black children were referred to as "animals", while in another a Reform member said his area had become "infested" with Asian families.
But in response, Reform's party spokesman Zia Yusuf said TV breached fraud and elections law in the course of making the documentary.
Read more: 'Reform need to get a grip': Farage's party 'clearly has a problem' with racism and misogyny, says health minister
Read more: Ex-Reform spokesman 'disgusted' after activists filmed making racist and sexist comments
Mr Yusuf claimed that the undercover ITV reporter who became employed as a Reform press officer had "doctored" her passport to gain the job.
He also said two undercover reporters who joined party members campaigning in Portsmouth had been reported to the police, as it is illegal to pay someone to canvass for a candidate.
The party have reported the broadcaster to both the Metropolitan Police and Hampshire Constabulary.
ITV denies any wrongdoing.
Mr Yusuf said in a video posted on X: "We have reported multiple ITV journalists and their board of directors to the police, and will be taking legal action against all of them.
"Journalists are supposed to report the news. These ones set out to create it."
The Met Police confirmed to LBC on Saturday that it had received a "number of allegations" relating to the TV programme, which were being assessed.
The Hampshire force also said it was "reviewing material".
Mr Yusuf claimed that the undercover ITV reporter who became employed as a Reform press officer had “doctored” her passport to gain the job.
He also said two undercover reporters who joined Reform members campaigning in Portsmouth had been reported to the police, as it is illegal to pay someone to canvass for a candidate.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, 14 October the Met received a report making a number of allegations relating to the production of a television programme.
"They are being assessed by officers who will determine whether an investigation should take place."
LBC understands the allegations reported to the Met do not include alleged electoral offences.
A Hampshire statement also read: "On 21 October we received an allegation of electoral offences, relating to activity which occurred in the Portsmouth area between March and May 2026.
"We are reviewing material provided to police in order to establish the circumstances and to determine any next steps."
ITV says it "stands by its journalism".
STATEMENT:— Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) October 21, 2026
Reform UK has reported ITV, its board, and its undercover reporters to the police.
Some of the crimes carry up to 10 years in prison.
They forged a passport.
They directly interfered in elections and almost certainly altered the results. Being paid to “canvass” for… pic.twitter.com/LTDESCAnWa
A statement released by the broadcaster after the programme was aired said : "The programme Undercover: A Year In Reform was produced in compliance with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code, relevant laws, and its broadcast is in the public interest.
"All journalists were instructed to operate within this framework and did so under the supervision of the programme’s producers.
"Should the police get in touch we would fully cooperate."