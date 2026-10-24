The party has accused the broadcaster of breaching election law in the course of making the sting

Two police forces are assessing aims made by reform UK following the ITV undercover programme. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Two police forces are reviewing complaints from Reform UK against ITV after the broadcaster aired an undercover investigation into racism within the party.

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Reform claims that ITV breached multiple electoral rules. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Yusuf claimed that the undercover ITV reporter who became employed as a Reform press officer had "doctored" her passport to gain the job. He also said two undercover reporters who joined party members campaigning in Portsmouth had been reported to the police, as it is illegal to pay someone to canvass for a candidate. The party have reported the broadcaster to both the Metropolitan Police and Hampshire Constabulary. ITV denies any wrongdoing. Mr Yusuf said in a video posted on X: "We have reported multiple ITV journalists and their board of directors to the police, and will be taking legal action against all of them. "Journalists are supposed to report the news. These ones set out to create it."

Zia Yusuf claimed that the undercover ITV reporter had "doctored" her passport to gain the job. Picture: Andrew Lloyd/Alamy

The Met Police confirmed to LBC on Saturday that it had received a "number of allegations" relating to the TV programme, which were being assessed. The Hampshire force also said it was "reviewing material". Mr Yusuf claimed that the undercover ITV reporter who became employed as a Reform press officer had “doctored” her passport to gain the job. He also said two undercover reporters who joined Reform members campaigning in Portsmouth had been reported to the police, as it is illegal to pay someone to canvass for a candidate. A Met Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, 14 October the Met received a report making a number of allegations relating to the production of a television programme.

"They are being assessed by officers who will determine whether an investigation should take place." LBC understands the allegations reported to the Met do not include alleged electoral offences. A Hampshire statement also read: "On 21 October we received an allegation of electoral offences, relating to activity which occurred in the Portsmouth area between March and May 2026. "We are reviewing material provided to police in order to establish the circumstances and to determine any next steps." ITV says it "stands by its journalism".

STATEMENT:



Reform UK has reported ITV, its board, and its undercover reporters to the police.



Some of the crimes carry up to 10 years in prison.



They forged a passport.



They directly interfered in elections and almost certainly altered the results. Being paid to “canvass” for… pic.twitter.com/LTDESCAnWa — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) October 21, 2026