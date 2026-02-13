The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council released a joint statement expressing their deep concern about the High Court ruling

Demonstrators gather outside the High Court during a ruling on whether the government's ban of Palestine Action was unlawful on February 13, 2026. Picture: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

By StephenRigley

The Metropolitan Police will stop arresting protesters who hold up signs declaring “I support Palestine Action” in the wake of the High Court ruling that the Government’s terrorism ban is unlawful.

The force said it will continue to gather evidence of overt support for Palestine Action, because the proscription order remains in place until a Government appeal has been dealt with. But it said in the “unusual” circumstances that it will not carry out arrests for holding up signs and placards. The protest group Defend Our Juries said more than 2,700 people have been arrested for holding up signs supporting Palestine Action since the Government’s ban came into effect. Nearly 700 people have been charged with a terrorism offence and faced preliminary court proceedings, although no one has yet been convicted. Read more: Fury as High Court rules Palestine Action terror group ban unlawful Read more: Palestine Action activists cleared over break-in at Israeli-linked UK defence firm

Police officers stand beside protesters outside the High Court. Picture: Alamy

“The High Court has found that the decision to proscribe Palestine Action was unlawful,” the Met said in its statement. “However, the group remains proscribed pending the outcome of any Government appeal, which means expressing support is still a criminal offence. “We recognise these are unusual circumstances and there will likely be some confusion among the public as to what happens next. “From a Metropolitan Police perspective, officers will continue to identify offences where support for Palestine Action is being expressed, but they will focus on gathering evidence of those offences and the people involved to provide opportunities for enforcement at a later date, rather than making arrests at the time. “This is the most proportionate approach we can take, acknowledging the decision reached by the court while recognising that proceedings are not yet fully concluded. “This approach relates solely to the expression of support for Palestine Action. “We will continue to intervene and make arrests where we see people crossing the line from lawful protest to intimidate, to damage property, to use violence, to stir up racial hatred or to commit other offences. “We are mindful that this decision comes at a time when the impact of a prolonged period of significant protest continues to be felt by communities across London, in particular Jewish communities. “We will continue to take an assertive and determined approach to dealing with antisemitism and other hate crime, acting decisively against anyone who tries to use the cover of protest to cause fear and distress to Londoners.”

Police officers watch as supporters celebrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the High Court ruling that the ban on the activist group Palestine Action is unlawful. Picture: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire

The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council released a joint statement expressing their deep concern about the High Court ruling. It has said that the impact of Palestine Action's activities on the Jewish community has been "significant and deeply upsetting," adding that the safety of the British public including Jews "must be a priority". The statement reads: "We recognise the vital importance of judicial oversight in matters of national security and civil liberties. However, the practical impact of Palestine Action’s activities on Jewish communal life has been significant and deeply unsettling. “Palestine Action has repeatedly targeted buildings hosting Jewish communal institutions, Jewish-owned businesses, or sites associated with Israel, in ways that cause fear and disruption far beyond the immediate protest sites. “We welcome the response of the Home Secretary and note her intention to fight the judgement in the court of appeal. We will seek urgent clarity from the Government, police forces and the CPS regarding the implications of this ruling and the steps they intend to take to ensure that communities are protected from intimidation and criminality. This includes ensuring appropriate legal tools are available. “The safety of the British public including Jews must remain a priority.”

Police officers stand outside the Royal Courts of Justice as the High Court rules that the ban on the activist group Palestine Action is unlawful. Picture: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire