Police have announced they are reinvestigating the death of a man in a suspected hit-and-run crash 13 years ago.

Ian Brown’s body was found by a taxi driver on the B734 Girvan to Dailly Road in South Ayrshire at around 3am on Saturday, July 28, 2012.

The 48-year-old had been out with colleagues in Girvan and left them to walk home at 12.20am. The last sighting of him was just after 1am that day.

Officers have carried out extensive inquiries over the years but the vehicle which is believed to have struck Mr Brown has never been traced and no-one has been arrested.

Police received an anonymous letter in 2013 they say contained “useful information” and are now appealing to whoever wrote it to contact them.

Read more: Prison officer jailed for inappropriate relationship with inmate

Read more: 'We are absolutely broken': Father named as third victim in tragic Isle of Wight helicopter crash