Police want to trace this individual who was spotted on CCTV. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have released a CCTV image of an individual they want to speak to after the fatal shooting of a man in a north London pub.

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The victim, 35, was gunned down in the pub on Hertford Road, Enfield, at around 9.30pm on Monday. Despite the efforts of medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have now issued CCTV of a suspect they want to trace, saying it is not clear if the individual is male or female, and could possibly be in disguise. The CCTV shows a person in a navy blue jacket, grey hat, black gloves and what appears to be long red hair.

The CCTV shows a person 'disguised' in a navy blue jacket, grey hat, black gloves and what appears to be long red hair. Picture: Metropolitan Police