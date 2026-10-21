Police release CCTV of ‘disguised’ person they want to trace after man shot dead in north London pub
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Police have released a CCTV image of an individual they want to speak to after the fatal shooting of a man in a north London pub.
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The victim, 35, was gunned down in the pub on Hertford Road, Enfield, at around 9.30pm on Monday.
Despite the efforts of medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now issued CCTV of a suspect they want to trace, saying it is not clear if the individual is male or female, and could possibly be in disguise.
The CCTV shows a person in a navy blue jacket, grey hat, black gloves and what appears to be long red hair.
Police said: "CCTV enquiries have identified a person detectives would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
"While unclear at this early stage whether this was a man or woman, or if the person is wearing a disguise, detectives are urging anyone who recognises the person in the image to come forward."
Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time as they begin to come to terms with this senseless act.
"We are releasing CCTV images of a person we would like to identify and speak to in connection with the investigation as our enquiries progress swiftly.
"We are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist our enquiries."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.