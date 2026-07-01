Detectives investigating the rape of a 17-year-old girl at a railway station have released images of a man they want to speak to.

British Transport Police (BTP) say a man approached the victim and her friends as they walked to Guildford railway station at around 7pm on January 19 2025.

A police spokesperson said when the group arrived, the man tried to get her to board a train with him, which she declined. He then began asking her to have sex with him, which she also declined to do.

They then went outside the station before he separated the victim from her friends and raped her. She managed to get away from him and ran back to her friends who were still outside the front entrance of the station, a police statement said.

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