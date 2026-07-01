Police release images of man after girl, 17, separated from friends and raped at railway station
The British Transport Police has called on the local community to help identify the man in the pictures.
Detectives investigating the rape of a 17-year-old girl at a railway station have released images of a man they want to speak to.
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British Transport Police (BTP) say a man approached the victim and her friends as they walked to Guildford railway station at around 7pm on January 19 2025.
A police spokesperson said when the group arrived, the man tried to get her to board a train with him, which she declined. He then began asking her to have sex with him, which she also declined to do.
They then went outside the station before he separated the victim from her friends and raped her. She managed to get away from him and ran back to her friends who were still outside the front entrance of the station, a police statement said.
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BTP Detective Sergeant Nick Thompson said: “The person responsible for this horrific crime targeted a vulnerable victim who was just 17 years old at the time of the attack.
“Specialist officers continue to support her and her family as we follow all lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation.
“We understand that this incident will cause concern among the local community and I am appealing to them directly to help us identify the man in these images.
“He may have vital information that could assist our investigation, so if you recognise him, please get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 192 of 24 January 2025. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.