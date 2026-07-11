A 26-year-old white British man arrested on Friday has since been released and is no longer part of the investigation

The 78-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Ann Widdecombe has been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.

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“Detectives continue to carry out numerous enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident." Devon and Cornwall Police were called to her home in the rural village of Haytor in Dartmoor, Devon, and were joined by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday where she was found dead having sustained serious injuries. The force's Major Crime Investigation Team is leading the murder investigation and conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s death. Longman said: “A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. There are road closures in place around the scene.

The 78-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning . Picture: Getty

“The public will see a significant police presence in the area while detectives and officers conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries. “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe at this difficult time. “I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us. “We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime, I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media. “This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Miss Widdecombe. The family have also asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with what has happened."