Police release two ransom notes sent to Savannah Guthrie - including haunting details on how her 84-year-old mother Nancy died
The 84-year-old went missing after being dropped off by relatives at her home on Saturday 31 January
Two ransom notes have been shared by police in Arizona in the hopes of being able to find the abducted mother of US news presenter Savannah Guthrie.
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The first notes, which police are treating as credible, demanded millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin from Guthrie, who is one of the most famous TV presenters in the US.
The second alleged that Nancy Guthrie died not long after being abducted from her home near Tucson six months ago.
The death cannot be verified by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation is still active.
The two notes were released by officials on Friday, who asked for public support in identifying the writer, whose "distinct linguistic characteristics may be recognisable".
It is believed that Nancy Guthrie, who was 84 when she was last seen on 31 January, was taken against her will from her home, but they have not disclosed a motive or arrested any potential suspect.
The ransom notes were addressed to the TV presenter and her family, as well as sent to a local TV station in Tucson, Arizona, in the days following Nancy’s disappearance, according to the sheriff.
In a statement, the sheriff's office said: "A friend, family member, coworker, classmate, or acquaintance may recognise these patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible.”
The first ransom note, received on 2 February, reads: "Hello Savannah, we have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th.
"If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not recieved [sic] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed.
"Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible.
"You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you," the note goes on.
Following what seems to be a redacted sentence, it ends: "She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed."
The 84-year-old, who was taking daily medication, went missing after being dropped off by relatives at her home on Saturday 31 January.
When she failed to turn up the following morning at a friend’s house to watch a virtual Sunday church service, police were notified.
Just four days after the first note, the second appeared, which said: "Guthrie Family, we did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention.
"She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now.
"Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."
Following the second note, on February 7, Savannah Guthrie posted on Instagram.
"We received your message and we understand," she said. "We beg you now to return our mother to us... This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."
Earlier in the week, Guthrie released another video urging the kidnappers to "do the right thing" and share her mother’s location.
In previous abduction cases, police have released the writings of suspects to try to identify them.
Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber", was identified by his own brother after his manifesto was published by American newspapers.
Authorities shared images of a masked and armed suspect who blocked the front door camera at Nancy Guthrie's home before she disappeared.
A glove discovered in her neighbourhood also carried no DNA evidence.