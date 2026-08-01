The 84-year-old went missing after being dropped off by relatives at her home on Saturday 31 January

Two ransom notes have been shared by police in Arizona in the hopes of being able to find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Two ransom notes have been shared by police in Arizona in the hopes of being able to find the abducted mother of US news presenter Savannah Guthrie.

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The first notes, which police are treating as credible, demanded millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin from Guthrie, who is one of the most famous TV presenters in the US. The second alleged that Nancy Guthrie died not long after being abducted from her home near Tucson six months ago. The death cannot be verified by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation is still active. The two notes were released by officials on Friday, who asked for public support in identifying the writer, whose "distinct linguistic characteristics may be recognisable". It is believed that Nancy Guthrie, who was 84 when she was last seen on 31 January, was taken against her will from her home, but they have not disclosed a motive or arrested any potential suspect.

Nancy Guthrie is the mother of one of the US' most famous TV presenters, Savannah Guthrie. Picture: Getty

The ransom notes were addressed to the TV presenter and her family, as well as sent to a local TV station in Tucson, Arizona, in the days following Nancy’s disappearance, according to the sheriff. In a statement, the sheriff's office said: "A friend, family member, coworker, classmate, or acquaintance may recognise these patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible.” The first ransom note, received on 2 February, reads: "Hello Savannah, we have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. "If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not recieved [sic] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed.

Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11 in Tucson, Arizona, where she was believed to be abducted from. Picture: Getty

"Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. "You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you," the note goes on. Following what seems to be a redacted sentence, it ends: "She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed." The 84-year-old, who was taking daily medication, went missing after being dropped off by relatives at her home on Saturday 31 January. When she failed to turn up the following morning at a friend’s house to watch a virtual Sunday church service, police were notified.