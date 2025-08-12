Nationwide unrest followed last year's Southport attack when misinformation on social media circulated that the suspect was an illegal migrant. Picture: Simone J Rudolphi/Drik/Getty Images

Police forces have been told to share suspects’ ethnicity and nationality with the public after authorities were accused of covering up offences carried out by asylum seekers.

The interim guidance by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing comes after mounting pressure on police over the details they make public. Forces should consider disclosing the extra details about suspects charged in particularly high-profile and sensitive investigations, the new guidance says. But decisions on whether to release such information will remain with forces themselves, the NPCC said. It is hoped the change could combat misinformation spread on social media.

Read more: Council seeks High Court ban on migrants being housed at infamous Epping hotel Read more: 30 Scottish teenagers on summer trip mistaken for asylum seekers by Welsh villagers Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, said: "We saw during last summer’s disorder, as well as in several recent high-profile cases, what the major, real-world consequences can be from what information police release into the public domain. "We have to make sure our processes are fit for purpose in an age of social media speculation and where information can travel incredibly quickly across a wide range of channels. "Disinformation and incorrect narratives can take hold in a vacuum. It is good police work for us to fill this vacuum with the facts about issues of wider public interest." Earlier this month, Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe pressed the Home Secretary for an urgent update on the issue after the charging of two men – reported to be Afghan asylum seekers – prompted accusations that the force withheld information about their immigration status.

