Police reviewing antisemitic abuse of Dame Helen Mirren as possible hate crime
Dame Helen has long been a vocal advocate for Israel
The Metropolitan Police are ‘reviewing footage’ that shows Dame Helen Mirren being called a “evil Zionist b****” by a man in the street.
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Footage has been circulating on social media showing the British actress walking along a street in Tower Hill in London with her husband, American film director Taylor Hackford.
The video, which was filmed last year, then showed the 80-year-old smiling and greeting the man filming and asking if he was OK.
However, he can then be heard swearing at her over her support for Israel.
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In the footage, the man said: “And there is Helen Mirren the avowed Zionist. You said Israel should last forever because of the Holocaust. And she was very happy the Palestinians’ houses were gone.
“You are an evil Zionist b****. And you (Hackford) as well, f*** you as well.”
Dame Helen’s husband then stepped in and told the man to “f*** off” and leave them alone several times.
The clip was first posted by an anonymous account called Anti-Fascist Action UK.
The Met have now said they are trying to get in contact with the actress to see if she wants to report the incident formally.
In a statement, a Met spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating online, showing a man and a woman being subjected to antisemitic verbal abuse in Tower Hill.
“It is believed that the incident took place at the end of last year.
“Officers are currently reviewing the footage and making attempts to contact the victims to establish whether they would like to report the incident.
“The Met continues to work hard to tackle hate crimes of all types and officers across London have made more than 90 hate crime arrests since the end of March.
“If you believe you have been a victim of this type of crime please report it to us by calling 101 or making an online report.”
Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick has said he was “disgusted” at the footage, telling LBC: “I was disgusted by it, but antisemitism is unfortunately rife, and nobody who is either Jewish or has voiced support for the British Jewish community should be being harassed on the streets of our country.
“It’s not just antisemitism, it’s anti-British. Everyone should be able to walk the streets of our country in safety, free from harassment.”
Dame Helen – who is not Jewish – has long been a vocal advocate for Israel and last month signed an open letter alongside fellow stars including Boy George and Sharon Osbourne in which she pledged her support for the country’s inclusion in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Throughout her career she has also played several well-known Jewish figures, including Maria Altmann in Woman In Gold and former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in the 2023 film Golda.
While promoting Golda, she said: “I believe in Israel, in the existence of Israel, and I believe Israel has to go forward into the future, for the rest of eternity. I believe in Israel because of the Holocaust.”
The actress first visited Israel in 1967 not long after the Six-Day War, where she volunteered on Kibbutz HaOn near the Sea of Galilee.
She has previously criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said she disliked his “male” style of leadership.
In 2023, she described protests against him as a “pivotal moment in Israeli history”. She said: “I’m personally very moved and excited when you see these huge demonstrations.”
Earlier this year, comedian Matt Lucas was harassed by a pro-Palestinian activist on the Tube, who filmed him while shouting “Free Palestine” and calling him a “Zionist”.
Representatives for Dame Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford have been contacted for comment.