Dame Helen has long been a vocal advocate for Israel

The Metropolitan Police are ‘reviewing footage’ that shows Dame Helen Mirren being called a “evil Zionist b****” by a man in the street. Picture: Monica Schipper/WireImage

By Rebecca Henrys

The Metropolitan Police are ‘reviewing footage’ that shows Dame Helen Mirren being called a “evil Zionist b****” by a man in the street.

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Footage has been circulating on social media showing the British actress walking along a street in Tower Hill in London with her husband, American film director Taylor Hackford. The video, which was filmed last year, then showed the 80-year-old smiling and greeting the man filming and asking if he was OK. However, he can then be heard swearing at her over her support for Israel. Read more: Moment Dame Helen Mirren is accosted on the street by pro-Palestine activist who called her 'evil Zionist b****' Read more: 'He knew it better than I did': Paul McCartney lauds Paul Mescal's guitar ability ahead of actor playing Beatle in biopic

In the footage, the man said: “And there is Helen Mirren the avowed Zionist. You said Israel should last forever because of the Holocaust. And she was very happy the Palestinians’ houses were gone. “You are an evil Zionist b****. And you (Hackford) as well, f*** you as well.” Dame Helen’s husband then stepped in and told the man to “f*** off” and leave them alone several times. The clip was first posted by an anonymous account called Anti-Fascist Action UK. The Met have now said they are trying to get in contact with the actress to see if she wants to report the incident formally. In a statement, a Met spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating online, showing a man and a woman being subjected to antisemitic verbal abuse in Tower Hill. “It is believed that the incident took place at the end of last year. “Officers are currently reviewing the footage and making attempts to contact the victims to establish whether they would like to report the incident. “The Met continues to work hard to tackle hate crimes of all types and officers across London have made more than 90 hate crime arrests since the end of March. “If you believe you have been a victim of this type of crime please report it to us by calling 101 or making an online report.”