Morgan McSweeney failed to tell police he worked for the Prime Minister when his phone was stolen

Peter Mandelson and Morgan McSweeney. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Metropolitan Police are reviewing CCTV from the day Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff had his phone stolen, according to reports.

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The loss of ex-top aide Morgan McSweeney’s phone means that important messages relating to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador will not be placed in the public domain. It comes after MPs moved in February to force the publication of tens of thousands of documents with the aim of uncovering how much was known about Lord Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein before the peer was handed the Washington job. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch is among the opposition politicians who have sought to suggest the phone theft is “fishy”. But Sir Keir said it is “far-fetched” to say there was any link between the Mandelson files and the phone theft, which took place in October, months before the Commons vote that triggered the collection and release of the documents. Read more: The starting gun has been fired in what could be the most brutal and bitter Holyrood election ever seen Read more: Large police presence planned as thousands to gather in rally against far-right

The Met are now reviewing CCTV from Pimlico, the area of central London where the theft of Mr McSweeney’s phone took place, in order to establish the facts of the case. Mr McSweeney could also be asked for further clarification as part of the review, The Times have reported. It comes after a newly released transcript of his 999 call revealed Morgan McSweeney failed to tell police he worked for the Prime Minister when his phone was stolen. The Metropolitan Police, which wrongly recorded the theft as having taken place in east London rather than Westminster, stressed officers and staff did not know the caller’s job or the sensitivity of the material that would have been saved on his phone at the time. In the course of the call, McSweeney, who resigned from government earlier this year, gave his name, a personal email address and a home address outside London, and he says the device is a Government phone and that he has called his office to get it tracked.

He then wrongly gives the location as Belgrave Street, which is in Tower Hamlets, rather than Belgrave Road in Westminster, during the call on October 20 last year. The error, uncovered when the Met was responding to a media query about the case, meant officers checked the wrong CCTV and concluded there were no realistic lines of inquiry to follow. This is now being reviewed. The transcript includes the exchange: “Call handler: Have you got a tracker on the phone at all? “Caller: I do. It’s a Government phone.” Later, the document says: “Call handler: So what time did he actually snatch the phone? “Caller: About two minutes before I rung you and I chased, and then I rang my office to get the phone tracked and then I rang you.” Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the loss of messages was a “cock-up rather than conspiracy”, while Downing Street was keen to emphasise that the phone theft happened “months before” MPs compelled the Government to release correspondence related to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the US. MPs moved in February to force the publication of tens of thousands of documents amid questions over what was known about the peer’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein before he was handed the Washington job. Mr McSweeney quit Downing Street last month, with many having blamed him for pushing the appointment.