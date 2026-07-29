James Desborough, 40, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon over the murder of two men he lived with in a homeless hostel in Cornwall.

James Desborough, 40, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: PA

By Georgia Bell

Police are reviewing the deaths of at least four people who shared a homeless shelter with a convicted triple murderer.

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Daniel Coleman (left) and Claudio Aquilino (right). Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Their bodies were dismembered in an area of Sticker Woods, near St Austell, where Desborough lived in a wooden cabin. It was there that police discovered deposited in a stream 1,900 burned bone fragments from the body of Mr Aquilino. Parts of Mr Coleman’s body, including his torso, legs and feet, were found in a shallow grave nearby. Desborough told a forensic biologist who was searching the woods for Mr Coleman’s body that he “particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes” in the television series Dexter. Police have now revealed they will review the unsolved deaths of four others who were staying at the homeless shelter.

A path which appeared to have been concealed by cut branches in the woodland near Sticker. Picture: PA

Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley, head of the major crime investigation team at Devon and Cornwall Police, said enquiries into the four deaths at the Sandy Lodge Hotel were "ongoing". "We don't believe there is a link at this time, but I said it's an ongoing investigation," she said. "It's still got some final reviews to be done, so I may have more information in the future, but at the moment it's not believed to be now." Ms Bentley said the police had attended each of the deaths and inquiries suggested natural causes and jurisdiction passed to the Cornwall Coroner. It was quite right that those coronial investigations paused when James Desborough was arrested for murder, she said.

James Desborough, 40. Picture: PA

"That's why the major crime investigation team commenced a review and conducted some further investigation because it was right to pause. Now James had committed a murder, so just to review those circumstances and those final investigation inquiries are ongoing currently. "I said before there's no other information that's come into the investigation that suggests that he's linked to any of the deaths. "We don't believe we're looking for any victims, but I do want to stress that the investigations are ongoing. "They are going to be reviewed again now the trial has concluded, but at this time we are not looking at any other investigations, and at this time he's not a suspect in any other deaths."

Enquiries into the four deaths at the Sandy Lodge Hotel were 'ongoing'. Picture: Google Maps

A jury at Winchester Crown Court returned the unanimous guilty verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for three hours and 15 minutes. Desborough showed no emotion as the verdicts were read out. After their disappearances, the powerfully-built Desborough, who is 5ft 10in and weighs nearly 18st, went on to spend their money on drugs and alcohol. The trial heard Mr Aquilino and Mr Coleman had previously lived with Desborough at a homeless hostel, and the last time they were both seen alive was in his company. Police found several handwritten notes inside Desborough’s cabin, including one headed: “Bug out list” and another: “Hostiles”. Among the notes were one which said: “I know I am a killer and ready to execute any predators” and another that said: “Take care of the remaining muppets,” with Mr Coleman’s name also listed.

James Desborough's cabin. Picture: PA

Desborough also drew a series of concentric circles with Sticker Woods in the centre, and London and Benidorm listed at the outer point, which was entitled: “Kill Zone”, and the sub-heading: “Operational spheres”. He had also made plans to the leave the UK weeks before he was arrested. The father-of-one denied both murders and told the jury it was a “series of unfortunate circumstances” the two men died on his land within a short space of time. Desborough killed Mr Aquilino, who had addictions to drugs and gambling, shortly after he was last seen alive in April last year. The defendant maintained he had in fact while high on ketamine found Mr Aquilino, who had a history of suicidal ideation, hanging dead from a tree on his land in May or early June.

An axe found during police searches of the woodland near Sticker. Picture: PA