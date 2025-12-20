Police wielding riot shields rescued an escaped goat who "chased a woman" and munched on a Christmas wreath in a quiet village.

The runaway animal was eventually lassoed by officers after it was reportedly seen chasing a woman around Upper Seagry in Wiltshire.

It was also seen trying to eat oranges from a Christmas wreath, according to an eyewitness.

After it was finally caught by police, it then tried to eat safety equipment from the back of an officer's car. It was then recaptured moments later after managing to briefly break free from the lasso.

