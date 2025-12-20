Police deploy riot shields to rescue runaway goat who caused havoc in quiet village
The escaped animal was eventually returned to its owner after being lassoed
Police wielding riot shields rescued an escaped goat who "chased a woman" and munched on a Christmas wreath in a quiet village.

The runaway animal was eventually lassoed by officers after it was reportedly seen chasing a woman around Upper Seagry in Wiltshire.
It was also seen trying to eat oranges from a Christmas wreath, according to an eyewitness.
After it was finally caught by police, it then tried to eat safety equipment from the back of an officer's car. It was then recaptured moments later after managing to briefly break free from the lasso.
One of the officers was heard to say on body-worn footage: "Apparently it’s not very nice.
"We've got it on a tow line, we've got some [riot] shields because he’s trying to butt my head."
The goat was safely reunited with its owner shortly afterwards.
A Wiltshire police spokesperson said: "PC Ferris and PC Miller, from Chippenham Response, swiftly responded, controlled the situation and returned the goat to his owner."
It comes as a cull of wild goats has renewed calls for new protections for the species.
Oxygen Conservation faced criticism for killing several wild goats near the villages of Langholm and Newcastleton on the Scottish borders.
The organisation, which owns 11,000 acres of moorlands in the area, said the cull was essential to protect trees and "delicate habitats."