Police Scotland said it was in contact with faith leaders following the Bondi Beach terror attack on Jewish families in Australia celebrating Hanukkah, the festival of lights.

Scotland First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute to victims, and said the attack was “an appalling act against the Jewish community”.

In response, Police Scotland said it was “actively communicating with faith leaders” and was already carrying out “additional and dedicated patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues” as part of a policing plan for the Jewish festival.

Two individuals armed with guns opened fire on a crowd in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach in Sydney at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and injuring a further 29, a spokesperson for New South Wales Police said.

However, the force said there is “no specific threat” to the Jewish community in Scotland, and patrols around synagogues were already taking place.

Mr Swinney posted on X: “I am horrified by the events at Bondi beach and send my sympathy and solidarity, and that of the people of Scotland, to those affected. This is an appalling incident.”

He added: “The events at Bondi beach are an appalling act against the Jewish community at a precious moment in the Jewish calendar. Such acts are despicable at any time but ever more so at this moment. I express my sympathy and solidarity to the Jewish community at this time.”

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Our thoughts are with the Jewish community, the victims, families, and everyone affected by the incident in Australia.

“Officers are already carrying out additional and dedicated patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues as part of our existing policing plan for Hanukkah.

“Following the incident, we are actively communicating with faith leaders and community leaders.

“We are also engaging with a wide range of local, national and international partners to ensure our communities are safe.

“While there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland, I want to take this opportunity to ask the public to remain alert but not alarmed.

“You should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.

“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of all our communities.”