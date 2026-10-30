Police say they have received “information” and has “active enquiries ongoing” into the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at Balmoral, the King’s private estate in Scotland.

Police Scotland has said it is making enquiries into information concerning the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at Balmoral. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Police say they have received information about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s time at Balmoral, with “active enquiries ongoing”.

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Police Scotland has said it is making enquiries into information concerning the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at Balmoral. The force said it had received “information” and that “active enquiries” were under way. Balmoral is the King’s private estate in Aberdeenshire and has long been used by members of the Royal Family. Police Scotland did not provide further detail about the nature of the information or when the visits are alleged to have taken place. Read more: Outcast Andrew 'turned down offer of holiday' in Balmoral with Royals Read more: Police feared King could block searches on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's homes, legal documents reveal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (ex-Prince Andrew), Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell near Balmoral in Scotland. Picture: Capital Pictures/Alamy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced longstanding scrutiny over his association with Epstein, the convicted sex offender, who died in prison in 2019. Earlier this month, the former prince launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest. The former Duke of York was detained by police eight months ago in relation to the Epstein files.He has now asked a judge to determine whether the force's action towards him was lawful. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge, in Windsor. The legal proceedings are a 400-year first, as the last member of the Royal family to challenge the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them was the trial of Charles I in 1649. The once-prince was arrested in February at his property at Marsh Farm in Norfolk on his 66th birthday.

Balmoral is the King’s private estate in Aberdeenshire and has long been used by members of the Royal Family. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty

He was driven to Aylsham Police Station, about 40 miles away, where he was questioned for almost 12 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released under investigation.His properties, Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge, were searched by detectives for days. However, it is understood by The Telegraph that his legal team will examine whether the search warrants, granted by an Old Bailey judge following an application from Thames Valley Police, were lawful. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor asked for permission to review the decision earlier this year, and his application was granted by a High Court judge. There will reportedly be a private hearing at the High Court in the coming days to determine whether to release certain court documents relating to the review. He is being investigated on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a complex common law offence that covers public officials who abuse their power.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor asked for permission to review the decision earlier this year, and his application was granted by a High Court judge. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

However, there are reports that the police investigation is struggling after the US Department of Justice failed to hand over the unreacted version of the Epstein files. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has largely kept a low profile as the investigation continues into his previous links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The allegations of misconduct relate to his time as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 about visits he made to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and China. In May, Thames Valley Police announced its investigation would look at allegations of sexual misconduct. Detectives have previously encouraged a woman who accuses Epstein of bringing her to the UK to have sex with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to come forward.

Police Scotland has said it is making enquiries into information concerning the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at Balmoral. Picture: Patrick McMullan/Getty