More than 500 firefighters have tackled the blaze over the last nine days

Cairngorms viewed from Nethy Bridge area. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Police Scotland has declared a major incident as emergency services continue to battle a wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park.

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It comes amid warnings that significantly changed weather conditions, including stronger winds, have contributed to the increasingly unpredictable behaviour of the blaze. Homes around Nethy Bridge have now been evacuated as a precaution. Residents are being directed to a dedicated respite centre at the Macdonald Aviemore Hotel, and access roads into Nethy Bridge have been closed. Superintendent Judy Hill said: “The weather conditions experienced within the Cairngorms over the last 24 hours have added further complexities to this situation. “With evidence suggesting the fire is spreading towards Nethy Bridge, the decision has been taken to declare a major incident and evacuate residents as a precaution. Read more: Residents evacuated as fertiliser explodes during 'significant' industrial unit blaze Read more: Teenage boy dies following Luton stabbing

Smoke from the ongoing wildfire in the Scottish Cairngorms engulfs Cults suburb in Aberdeen, 60 miles from the fire. Picture: Alamy

“Additional police resources are being deployed to assist in contacting those who need to leave their properties and to maintain cordons around restricted areas while our fire service colleagues continue to tackle the wildfire. “We understand this is a very concerning time for residents, businesses and visitors to the Cairngorms region. “Please be assured that the multi-agency response remains fully committed to bringing this incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it has maintained a “significant operational response” since the wildfire was first reported on July 15. More than 500 firefighters have tackled the blaze over the last nine days, alongside specialist wildfire appliances, all-terrain vehicles, helicopter water-bombing operations and partner agencies. Deputy assistant chief officer Kenny Barbour said: “Our firefighters, specialist resources and partners have worked tirelessly over the past nine days to respond to this challenging and complex wildfire incident. “The combination of prolonged dry conditions, strengthening winds and challenging terrain has created an extremely complex operational environment. “Large areas of the fire ground are inaccessible by vehicle or on foot, making helicopter water-bombing operations and specialist wildfire tactics essential to our response.”

My statement on the ongoing wildfire in Strathspey. pic.twitter.com/maHrGxvxVK — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) July 24, 2026