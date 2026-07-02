A former police officer who raped two women and abused a third over lengthy period has been jailed for 10 years.

Police Scotland suspended him when the allegations emerged in June 2022.

Prosecutors said he was responsible for “sustained offending” and persistently broke the law.

Ross committed a string of offences including rape, domestic abuse, attempting to pervert the course of justice and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He went on to abuse his third victim in Inverness between 2019 and 2022.

Cameron Ross, 39, carried out his attacks in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in 2012 and 2014.

He quit the force last month after being convicted following a trial at Edinburgh’s High Court.

He was found guilty of five charges, Including two charges of rape and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Judge Alison Stirling said custody was the only appropriate punishment due to the "serious nature" of his crimes.

Speaking in court on Thursday, she said Ross continues to deny any wrongdoing and is supported by his family and partner.

"I note from the criminal justice social work report that you do not accept your convictions and that you intend to appeal," he added.

Ross was also placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said prosecutors were able to show how Ross "engaged in a pattern of sexual and physical abuse against women".

Faye Cook, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences at the COPFS, said: "Cameron Ross carried out deliberate and repeated acts of abuse against women over the course of a decade.

"This was sustained offending, which caused significant harm.

As a police officer, he was in a position of trust. Instead of upholding the law, he chose to break it in a serious and persistent way.

"I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to come forward and report it.

"The Crown is committed to prosecuting those responsible for sexual and domestic abuse, regardless of who they are."