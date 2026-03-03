Police Scotland officers have conducted raids on suspected brothels in a bid to curb sexual exploitation.

On Friday, officers attended another address in the Stirling area where they suspected a brothel was operating.

Last week, 14 addresses across Stirling and Falkirk were visited by police, where they carried out welfare checks on people suspected to be working as prostitutes.

The raids were made in response to a significant number of online adverts offering prostitution services in the Forth Valley area, police said.

The raids are part of Operation Begonia which takes a victim-centred approach and aims to help those involved in prostitution to safety and put them in contact with suitable partner agencies.

Police also aim to bring perpetrators and gangs responsible for operating the suspected brothels to justice.

The force says people who are involved in prostitution are more likely to face sexual and violent crimes against them.

Operation Begonia was launched by Crimestoppers, supported by the Scottish Government.

Detective Superintendent Michelle Findlay said: "Our focus is the health and welfare of people involved in prostitution and we are working alongside partners to support them and ensure they are safe from harm.

"We are committed to tackling the threat, harm and risk prostitution brings to people and communities, and we want to encourage local people to report any concerns to officers or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"This is about building trust and confidence in policing. It's about safer communities and supporting victims. And it's about tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms.

"Following our activity this week, active inquiries remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to contact officers, report via 101, or contact Crimestoppers."