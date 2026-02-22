Police searches are expected to continue into Monday at the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his arrest.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance since the arrest, attending the Bafta awards on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the event, William said he was not in a “calm state”.

The royal couple chatted to representatives from Bafta and the Southbank Centre before taking their seats in the star-studded auditorium for the awards ceremony.William told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, that he had yet to see Hamnet.

