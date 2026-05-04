Residents who had to evacuate after an explosion in Bristol left two dead have been allowed to return home, as the police investigation continues.

The residents were told to evacuate by police after an explosion left two people dead and three others injured on Sunday.

Police were called to a house in the residential area of Sterncourt Road, Frenchay, for a domestic-related incident minutes before the blast at about 06:30 on Sunday.

A man and woman died at the scene, and another man, woman and child were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police described the blast as a "suspicious" explosion, but has not yet confirmed what caused it.

The house where the explosion happened is still behind a cordon and officers were still investigating at the scene on Monday.

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