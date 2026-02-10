Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a school in London.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to a stabbing at a school on Bacon Lane, Brent.

Another teenage boy was identified by police as a suspect and urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Students were placed on lockdown, with emergency measures in place, before later being released once the situation was brought under control.

Emergency services were called to Kingsbury High School on Bacon Lane in Brent on Tuesday after two pupils were stabbed on the premises.

“Police were called to the scene at 12.40hrs on Tuesday, 10 February following a report that a 13-year-old boy had been stabbed."

"At the scene, officers were made aware of a 12-year-old boy who had also been stabbed.

"They were both taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. We await an update on their condition."

Kingsbury High School said: “We want to make you aware that there has been a serious incident at Kingsbury High School today. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and following all necessary procedures.

“The situation is now under control, and we have already spoken directly with the parents and carers of the students involved.

“We understand that this will be concerning. At present, it is not possible to enter or leave the school site while the response continues. We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to share confirmed information.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in north west London, says: "We recognise that this incident will cause considerable concern within the community.

"We want to reassure local students, parents and local residents that we have deployed significant resources to the area and are doing everything we can to locate the suspect.

"Our thoughts are with the injured boys and I want to thank the paramedics and doctors who are providing them both with care. We'll provide further updates when we can."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.41pm today (10 February) to reports of a stabbing on Bacon Lane, NW9.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, incident response officers an advanced paramedic, a paramedic from our tactical response unit and a clinical team manager. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated two patients in total. We took one patient to hospital and the other as a priority to a major trauma centre."