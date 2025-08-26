Body found after search for missing swimmer at Scottish beauty spot
The body of a man has been recovered by police at Harlaw Reservoir in Scotland after a male swimmer was reported missing on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to the reservoir in the Pentland Hills near Balerno, a village on the outskirts of Edinburgh, shortly before 5pm on Monday, August 25, following reports of a missing swimmer.
Police Scotland immediately carried out searches of the area but were unable to locate the man.
A body was recovered following further searches of the water on Tuesday.
An eyewitness said people had been searching the water with ropes tied around them prior to the arrival of emergency services.
"It's a horrible situation to witness and a reminder of how dangerous the water can be," they said.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 11:00 on Tuesday the body of man was recovered from the reservoir and formal identification is yet to take place.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
There are warning signs about the currents which can be experienced at dams in the regional park's reservoirs.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area as part of the search, with around 20 firefighters understood to be responding.
A coastguard rescue helicopter also reportedly participated in search efforts.