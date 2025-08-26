The body of a man has been recovered by police at Harlaw Reservoir in Scotland after a male swimmer was reported missing on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the reservoir in the Pentland Hills near Balerno, a village on the outskirts of Edinburgh, shortly before 5pm on Monday, August 25, following reports of a missing swimmer.

Police Scotland immediately carried out searches of the area but were unable to locate the man.

A body was recovered following further searches of the water on Tuesday.

An eyewitness said people had been searching the water with ropes tied around them prior to the arrival of emergency services.

"It's a horrible situation to witness and a reminder of how dangerous the water can be," they said.

Read more: Drivers face long delays as serious crashes shut two major motorways

Read more: MoD employee takes colleagues to court over lack of ‘good luck’ card