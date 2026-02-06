Police search two addresses linked to Lord Peter Mandelson as part of Epstein investigation
Two officers arrived at Lord Mandelson's Camden address, close to Regent's Park, on Friday following the latest links to the paedophile financier contained within the Epstein Files
Police are searching two addressees linked to former US ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson in relation to Epstein links, the Met has confirmed.
The two addresses are said to be located in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, and form party of a misconduct in public office investigation.
Images emerged on Friday showing two officers arriving at Lord Mandelson's Camden address, close to Regent's Park, with files in hand, moments before both appeared to enter the property.
The two officers were later seen to exit the residence to collect items from their car, before re-entering the London address with a blue box and a large bag.
It comes after the Met confirmed it was investigating the peer over allegations relating to files appearing to show him sharing government information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during the financial crash.
Lord Mandelson has yet to speak publicly on the matter.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart, of the Metropolitan Police, said in a statement: “I can confirm that officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.“
The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.
“He has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”
Documents released as part of the so-called Epstein files led to allegations that while Lord Mandelson was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis, he passed on market-sensitive information to the sex offender.
Lord Mandelson has yet to speak publicly, but the BBC said it understood he maintains he did not act criminally and that his actions were not for personal gain.
The former Labour grandee has quit his party and stood down from the House of Lords amid the allegations.
It comes as pressure continues to mount on Sir Keir Starmer to sack his most senior adviser amid the fallout from the Peter Mandelson scandal and the grandee’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Labour MPs issued further calls on Friday for the PM to dismiss his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney.
MPs are blame McSweeney for the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador despite the peer’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Others calling for Mr McSweeney’s departure include veteran MP Clive Efford and Southport’s Patrick Hurley, who suggested another job should be found for him running the party’s campaigns rather than the Government.
Their comments follow an intervention by Labour’s former deputy leader Baroness Harriet Harman, who said Sir Keir should consider “a real reset” in Downing Street and warned his premiership could be finished if he does not take the right course of action.
In a speech on Thursday, the Prime Minister insisted that “none of us knew the depth of the darkness” of the peer’s relationship with Epstein he was appointed ambassador to the US last year.
Police are investigating allegations the peer, who has stepped down from the Lords, passed on market-sensitive information to Epstein when he was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis.