Police searches at Andrew’s former home Royal Lodge to continue until Monday, police confirm
A heavy police presence continues to be seen at Andrew’s former home, with the force confirming that searches will continue until Monday.
The force confirmed on Friday that searches in Berkshire are ongoing, after the former Prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning.
Further searches took place in Norfolk on Thursday, with police believed to be targeting efforts at the Wood Farm residence on the royal Sandringham estate.
Plain-clothed police officers swooped on the Sandringham Estate shortly before 9am, with several vehicles seen entering the property.
It comes as sources have claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest has been “catastrophic” for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mum Fergie.
On Thursday, the former Prince became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody.
The search at Wood Farm concluded late on Thursday, with a notable police presence remaining outside the former Prince's Berkshire address.
Pictured on Thursday evening, Andrew could be seen leaning backwards in the back seat of a car leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk.
Andrew became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested on Thursday, with the royal held in custody for around 11 hours before he was released.
Allegations against Andrew include allegations that he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with disgraced financier Epstein.
Reacting to the arrest on Thursday, King Charles said the "law must take its course" as he pledged to support the investigation.
Andrew was staying at Wood Farm, in Sandringham, at the time of his arrest, with the royal spotted returning to the address later in the evening accompanied by royal security.
Elsewhere, royal duties continued despite Andrew's arrest yesterday, with The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, visiting a defence factory in Rotherham on Friday.
She didn't respond when asked questions about Andrew.
In a statement released late on Friday, Thames Valley Police said: "On Thursday (19/2) we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
"The arrested man has now been released under investigation.
"We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded."