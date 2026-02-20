A heavy police presence continues to be seen at Andrew’s former home, with the force confirming that searches will continue until Monday.

The force confirmed on Friday that searches in Berkshire are ongoing, after the former Prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning.

Further searches took place in Norfolk on Thursday, with police believed to be targeting efforts at the Wood Farm residence on the royal Sandringham estate.

Plain-clothed police officers swooped on the Sandringham Estate shortly before 9am, with several vehicles seen entering the property.

It comes as sources have claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest has been “catastrophic” for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mum Fergie.

On Thursday, the former Prince became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody.

