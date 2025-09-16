Police say officers will be ready to respond to a potential “very high threat level” incident in Windsor during Donald Trump’s state visit, with security operations planned to cover the skies, streets and the River Thames.

The King is due to host the US president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before the couple travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police confirmed patrols will be in place throughout the visit, alongside a temporary airspace restriction banning non-police drones and smaller aircraft from the area.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt told reporters on Monday that security plans had been drawn up to meet the highest possible threat level.

“We are constantly keeping under review our approach to these operations. We’re doing that on a daily basis, right through the planning phase,” Mr Bunt said.

“I’m very content that we have planned a very comprehensive policing and security operation that has taken into consideration just about every eventuality of what could happen.”

