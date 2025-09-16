Police brace for ‘very high threat level’ security operation ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit to Windsor
Police say officers will be ready to respond to a potential “very high threat level” incident in Windsor during Donald Trump’s state visit, with security operations planned to cover the skies, streets and the River Thames.
The King is due to host the US president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before the couple travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, on Thursday.
Thames Valley Police confirmed patrols will be in place throughout the visit, alongside a temporary airspace restriction banning non-police drones and smaller aircraft from the area.
Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt told reporters on Monday that security plans had been drawn up to meet the highest possible threat level.
“We are constantly keeping under review our approach to these operations. We’re doing that on a daily basis, right through the planning phase,” Mr Bunt said.
“I’m very content that we have planned a very comprehensive policing and security operation that has taken into consideration just about every eventuality of what could happen.”
The president is expected to arrive in the UK aboard Air Force One and will be transported in his motorcade, which includes the armoured limousine known as The Beast.
He will be accompanied by senior members of his administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Robert Lutnick, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Steve Witkoff, his special envoy for Middle East peace missions.
As is typical for a US presidential overseas visit, additional Secret Service agents, military communications specialists, and White House aides will also be part of the travelling team.
Public order officers, dog and horse units and drone squads have been deployed. The marine unit will patrol the Thames and close protection specialists from London have been drafted in.
Officers will have access to a range of equipment, including Tasers, baton guns that fire rubber bullets, and shotguns, which police said are available for dealing with dangerous animals.
The force also confirmed that social media will be monitored for misinformation or disinformation, as well as to track community sentiment.
Protests are expected in both Windsor and London during the visit. The Stop Trump Coalition is organising a smaller demonstration in Windsor High Street on Tuesday evening, while thousands are expected to attend a rally in central London on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police said there will be a “significant policing operation” in the capital, with further details due to be released on Tuesday.