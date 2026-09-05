Police seek protester after footage shows Reform audience pulling hair
Footage shared online showed audience members pulling the protester's hair and grabbing her head while she was being removed by security.
West Midlands Police have appealed for a woman to come forward after footage shared online appears to show the protester "attacked" while being removed from the Reform party conference.
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Several protesters disrupted Nigel Farage's speech at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on Friday.
They were quickly bundled out of the room amid boos and heckles from the crowd, and taunts from Mr Farage as he pushed on with his speech.
One woman who stood up to disrupt the speech can be seen in video footage being removed from the room. While several security guards remove her, members of the crowd appear to grab at her face and hair, and hit her with a walking stick.
The heavy-handed approach to the removal of the protester, and the involvement of members of the crowd, has drawn criticism online.
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West Midlands Police are appealing for this protestor to come forward after video footage appeared to show her having her hair pulled as she began a protest during Nigel Farage’s speech at Reform’s conference in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/jXZxRMdLVe— George Icke (@georgeickelbc) September 5, 2026
West Midlands Police has said in a statement that they are aware of the video circulating online, but have not received a complaint from the woman involved.
They said: "We’re aware of a video circulating from the Reform UK Conference showing an incident with a protester.
"We haven’t received a complaint but would ask the woman involved to come forward and contact us so we can carry out enquiries.
"Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 quoting log number 924 of 5 September."
Demonstrators were thrown out of the main conference hall four times at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
They interrupted Me Farage’s keynote speech, shortly after his deputy Richard Tice had a banner displayed during his own address referencing the scandal around a donation to Mr Farage.
The Reform UK leader laughed during the disruption and said: “We’ve got a screamer. Oh dear.”
Addressing the conference hall, the Reform leader said, “that poor young girl, she looked like she was going to do herself an injury”, before adding, “boring, boring, boring”.
Activist group Climate Resistance claimed responsibility for the protest.
In a comment they said they were “horrified at the violence” from Reform conference audience members.
The group also said the protester is considering whether to come forward to police.
Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf condemned members who pulled the hair of a heckler during Mr Farage’s speech.
Asked whether he condemned the actions of some members who appeared in footage pulling the woman’s hair and grabbing her head, the party’s home affairs spokesman told a conference fringe event: “On the question of whether I condemn people punching people, yes, I condemn people punching people.”
Yet former Conservative cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, who is now a Reform UK member, said protesters “are not really going to get gentle treatment”.
She told a fringe event: “Of course no-one should be violent, no-one should throw punches, but… no-one should come into this conference and try and disrupt it.”