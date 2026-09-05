Footage shared online showed audience members pulling the protester's hair and grabbing her head while she was being removed by security.

Video shows protester being removed from Reform party conference. Picture: Social media/ @The_NewArab

By Ella Bennett

West Midlands Police have appealed for a woman to come forward after footage shared online appears to show the protester "attacked" while being removed from the Reform party conference.

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Several protesters disrupted Nigel Farage's speech at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on Friday. They were quickly bundled out of the room amid boos and heckles from the crowd, and taunts from Mr Farage as he pushed on with his speech. One woman who stood up to disrupt the speech can be seen in video footage being removed from the room. While several security guards remove her, members of the crowd appear to grab at her face and hair, and hit her with a walking stick. The heavy-handed approach to the removal of the protester, and the involvement of members of the crowd, has drawn criticism online. Read more: Nigel Farage was just being polite to potential donors, insists Robert Jenrick amid undercover sting row Read more: Farage threatens to declare 'national emergency' and scrap House of Lords in speech marred by funding rules breach claims

West Midlands Police are appealing for this protestor to come forward after video footage appeared to show her having her hair pulled as she began a protest during Nigel Farage’s speech at Reform’s conference in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/jXZxRMdLVe — George Icke (@georgeickelbc) September 5, 2026

West Midlands Police has said in a statement that they are aware of the video circulating online, but have not received a complaint from the woman involved. They said: "We’re aware of a video circulating from the Reform UK Conference showing an incident with a protester. "We haven’t received a complaint but would ask the woman involved to come forward and contact us so we can carry out enquiries. "Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 quoting log number 924 of 5 September."

West Midlands Police are appealing for this protestor to come forward. Picture: Geoge Icke

Demonstrators were thrown out of the main conference hall four times at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. They interrupted Me Farage’s keynote speech, shortly after his deputy Richard Tice had a banner displayed during his own address referencing the scandal around a donation to Mr Farage. The Reform UK leader laughed during the disruption and said: “We’ve got a screamer. Oh dear.” Addressing the conference hall, the Reform leader said, “that poor young girl, she looked like she was going to do herself an injury”, before adding, “boring, boring, boring”. Activist group Climate Resistance claimed responsibility for the protest. In a comment they said they were “horrified at the violence” from Reform conference audience members.

Nigel Farage was interrupted during his speech at the Reform UK party conference. Picture: Alamy