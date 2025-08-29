Police seek two men after Islamic centre targeted vandalised
Police want to speak to two men after spray paint was used to daub St George’s crosses and the words “this is England” on an Islamic centre building in Essex.
Essex Police has issued photos of two men and said it is investigating the incident in High Road, Vange, as racially aggravated criminal damage.
The force said it was reported that spray paint was used on the South Essex Islamic Centre building at around 11pm on Thursday.
The Labour leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan, posted photos of the building on X, formerly Twitter, and called the damage “a disgrace”.
Images show St George’s crosses in red paint on walls, the words “this is England” and “Christ is king”.
Mr Callaghan wrote: “The vandalism at the South Essex Islamic Centre is a disgrace.
“Don’t dress it up. Don’t excuse it.
“It’s scum behaviour, and it shames our town.”
Essex Police issued descriptions of the two men officers would like to speak to, alongside a photo appeal.
One is described as white, in his 30s, with a moustache, of muscular build, wearing black trousers, and a grey sleeveless Lonsdale jumper.
The second is described as white, around 6ft 3in tall, slim, wearing grey shorts, a grey hoodie, black socks and white trainers.
The force asked for anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident to contact them.