A St George's Cross was spray-painted on the centre. Picture: Gavin Callaghan

By Henry Moore

Police want to speak to two men after spray paint was used to daub St George’s crosses and the words “this is England” on an Islamic centre building in Essex.

Essex Police has issued photos of two men and said it is investigating the incident in High Road, Vange, as racially aggravated criminal damage. The force said it was reported that spray paint was used on the South Essex Islamic Centre building at around 11pm on Thursday. The Labour leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan, posted photos of the building on X, formerly Twitter, and called the damage “a disgrace”. Read more: Government wins appeal to block closure of Epping asylum hotel as Councillor declares 'battle is not over'

Police are looking to speak to two men. Picture: Essex Police