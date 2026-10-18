A weapon that appeared to be a sawn-off double-barrelled shotgun was pictured at the scene on Sunday

Forensic investigators at the scene on Angel Row in Nottingham. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Police are seeking two suspects who fled the scene after an officer was shot in Nottingham city centre.

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The officer, who is in a stable condition in hospital with a foot wound, had approached two people in Angel Row at 4.50am on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police said. Officers launched an investigation which includes efforts to trace the man and woman who fled after the incident. A firearm has been recovered, and a heightened police presence will remain in the area. A weapon that appeared to be a sawn-off double-barrelled shotgun was pictured at the scene on Sunday, as forensic investigators laid evidence markers within two police cordons. Read more: Man arrested after 16-year-old boy killed in Birmingham car crash Read more: Homes of defence industry bosses ‘vandalised by pro-Palestinian group’

Forensics Teams are seen working on a weapon in a crime scene in Nottingham. Picture: Ben Booth/Alamy

The road, which has a stretch of shops and restaurants, remained closed. Assistant Chief Constable Claire Rukas said: “This was a deeply shocking incident that unfolded in front of members of the public, and we recognise the impact it will have had on those who witnessed it. “We would like to express our sincere thanks to the people who immediately came to the officer’s aid before additional emergency responders arrived at the scene. “The injured officer continues to be treated in hospital and our thoughts remain with the officer involved, their family, friends and colleagues at this time.” She said there was no information to suggest a wider threat to the public. Earlier on Sunday, Nottingham East Labour MP Nadia Whittome wrote on X: “My thoughts are with the injured police officer and his family following this truly shocking incident. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

A firearm at the scene on Angel Row in Nottingham, after a police officer has been shot in the city centre. Picture: PA Images/Alamy