The findings have reignited the debate of whether London has become lawless, which Mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected, blaming a "blizzard" of online disinformation

By Fraser Knight

LBC watched as a group of police officers arrested known offenders, seized two machetes, a flick knife, and Class A drugs in just three hours.

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We were invited to join the Metropolitan Police on an operation to seize illegal bikes and scooters in Northwest London but ended up following them as they responded to other emergency calls. They included reports that two teenage boys had been seen brandishing machetes on Kilburn High Road, which led to the discovery of weapons inside a barber shop. Two suspected drug dealers were also detained inside a coffee shop, for continuing to offend just 24 hours after one of them had been picked up by the same officers and released on bail. The findings have reignited the debate of whether London has become lawless, which Mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected, blaming a "blizzard" of online disinformation. Read more: Innocent young mother shot dead outside Sheffield club in gangland killing gone wrong Read more: Predator who sexually assaulted string of sleeping women on night Tubes jailed

Police received reports that reports that two teenage boys had been seen brandishing machetes on Kilburn High Road, which led to the discovery of weapons inside a barber shop. Picture: LBC

LBC's Fraser Knight watched as Met officers searched and seized three blades in as many hours in Kilbur. Picture: LBC

But Conservative leader at City Hall, Susan Hall, told LBC: “There are not enough police officers. The numbers are going down but there's at least half a million extra people in the city. “There are people that think it's absolutely fine to carry knives, to trade drugs all the time. You witnessed that on just one of the occasions you were with them for a few hours. “Certainly, in parts of London it does feel completely lawless.” Official figures from the Mayor of London show crime is falling, overall, down 3 per cent compared to last year. Homicides, gun crime and robbery offences are also on a downward trajectory.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has repeatedly hit back at political rhetoric and online disinformation about London's crime rate . Picture: LBC