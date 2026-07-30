Police have seized 13 supercars, including Lamborghinis, a Ferrari and a Porsche, following reports of dangerous and anti-social driving on the M11.

Essex Police were called to the motorway at around 4.20pm on Tuesday after the force received multiple reports from “concerned” members of the public about a convoy of high-performance cars travelling northbound.

Witnesses said the vehicles were accelerating at great speed before slowing down suddenly, with drivers allegedly braking heavily and disrupting the flow of traffic, Essex Police said.

The drivers were also accused of bunching together and using the hard shoulder to undertake other road users, the force added.

Officers pulled over the vehicles at Junction 8 and issued 13 warnings for anti-social driving.

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