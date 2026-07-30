Police seize 13 supercars over ‘anti-social’ driving on motorway
The drivers were also accused of bunching together and using the hard shoulder to undertake other road users, the force added
Police have seized 13 supercars, including Lamborghinis, a Ferrari and a Porsche, following reports of dangerous and anti-social driving on the M11.
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Essex Police were called to the motorway at around 4.20pm on Tuesday after the force received multiple reports from “concerned” members of the public about a convoy of high-performance cars travelling northbound.
Witnesses said the vehicles were accelerating at great speed before slowing down suddenly, with drivers allegedly braking heavily and disrupting the flow of traffic, Essex Police said.
The drivers were also accused of bunching together and using the hard shoulder to undertake other road users, the force added.
Officers pulled over the vehicles at Junction 8 and issued 13 warnings for anti-social driving.
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Sergeant Will Willsher said: “The behaviour reported to us was not only anti-social but potentially placed other road users at serious risk, especially on a busy motorway during peak travel times.
“Roads Policing Unit officers acted quickly to locate the cars and take appropriate enforcement action. Speed limits are there to keep everyone safe and the law applies equally to all road users.”
A number of offences were identified for investigation and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.
Anyone with information, video footage or dashcam recordings should contact Essex Police quoting incident 955 of July 28.