The figures have prompted police, politicians and charities to call for new laws to clamp down on the vehicles which have caused deaths and serious injuries.

Police seizures of e-bikes soared by 83% in a year. Picture: PA

By Katy Dartford

An investigation has found that police seizures of e-bikes soared by 83% in a year, as forces crack down on dangerous models.

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Some 7,049 of the bikes were confiscated across the UK in the 12 months to May 19, according to data obtained by the Press Association under freedom-of-information laws. That is compared with 3,858 during the previous year. The figures prompted police, politicians and charities to call for new laws to clamp down on the dangerous vehicles which have caused deaths and serious injuries in some cases. Read More: Rain set to bring temporary relief to scorched Britain - but Met Office warns sixth heatwave could hit in September Read More: Five teenagers killed in head-on motorway crash after car travelled the wrong way

Sergeant Stuart Ford, who leads the cycle team at City of London Police, described illegal e-bikes as “a menace”. Labour MP for Carlisle Julie Minns, who has been campaigning for a ban on sales of illegal e-bikes and conversion kits, said they were the “perfect accessory to phone theft, mugging and drug dealing” as well as a danger to motorists and pedestrians as she called on Andy Burnham’s Government to brand them an “unsafe product”. During a recent e-bike crackdown in Cardiff, South Wales Police arrested four riders on suspicion of drug offences after a man in his 20s was found with 33 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth about £1,000. Under UK law, legal e-bikes are known as electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) and must meet certain safety regulations such as their electric motor having a maximum power output of 250 watts and cutting out when a speed of 15.5mph is reached. Many illegal e-bikes confiscated by police have been modified to travel much faster, with some exceeding 70mph. Non-compliant machines are effectively electric mopeds or motorbikes, which must be registered, taxed and insured. While major retailers sell thousands of legal e-bikes every year, many illegal machines are bought on the internet. Kits which add an electronic motor to a conventional bike are available online for under £300. As well as being used for crime, illegal e-bikes are also often used for legitimate journeys such as food deliveries and commuting.

Some 7,049 of the machines were confiscated across the UK in the 12 months to May 19. Picture: Alamy