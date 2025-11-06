A Police sergeant has been demoted after a man left barefoot in the street by officers three miles from his home was killed in a hit-and-run.

His clothing, which had been handed to officers by a relative, was left on the road close to his feet, and he was left to walk home alone.

After getting out of the police van at around 3.50am, Mr Roper was stood wearing only his boxer shorts with all four officers.

He was taken away to “prevent any further difficulties”, but was de-arrested nine minutes later and left outside the Iceland store in Platt Bridge, Wigan, without any money or his mobile phone.

Police attended the home of father-of-six Gareth Roper, 35, in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2022 after his wife reported he was “acting in a strange manner”.

Twenty-four minutes later, Mr Roper was hit by a Volvo V60 driven by Jamie Evans, 32, as he walked along the centre of the single carriageway in Lily Lane, Bamfurlong.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries, and Evans was jailed for nine years in 2023.

After a seven-day misconduct hearing, a panel found Greater Manchester Police Sergeant David Wood breached the police professional standards.

It ruled this amounted to gross misconduct and he was demoted to the rank of Pc, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

The panel also found misconduct against a former sergeant and two Pcs involved in the arrest.

The two Pcs will undergo reflective practice aimed at improving their performance, the watchdog said.

The IOPC said after its investigation finished in 2022, a file of evidence was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider possible charges against the officers, but none was brought.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Roper’s family and loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Police have a duty of care towards those in their custody and the panel’s findings make it clear that the actions of those involved in Mr Roper’s arrest fell short.

“Our thorough investigation, carried out independently of the police, has ensured those involved have been held accountable. Our findings were also shared with the coroner to assist with the coronial process.

“None of this will erase the suffering of Mr Roper’s loved ones, but I hope this goes some way to helping them get closure.”