Police feared Southport killer could be 'terrorist' five years before attack.

By Rebecca Henrys

A police officer feared Southport killer Axel Rudakubana could be a terrorist five years before he carried out his deadly attack, an inquiry heard.

Rudakubana killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and attempted to murder 10 others at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year. On Monday, the Southport Inquiry, at Liverpool Town Hall, was shown a December 2019 email from Pc Paul Harrison, of Lancashire Constabulary’s community safety team, who worked on Rudakubana’s case after concerns emerged about him. Rudakubana, then 13, was excluded from Range High School in Merseyside that October, having admitted he had taken a knife to school multiple times. The following month at Acorns School in Ormskirk, he was found researching US school shootings during an IT lesson. Read more: Three firms deny knowingly delivering machete to Southport killer Axel Rudakubana Read more: 'Their screams were harrowing': Southport killer's taxi driver admits panicking before driving away and taking another fare

(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: Picture: PA

Days after he was referred to Prevent, the government’s anti-terror programme, in December 2019, he went back to his old school and attacked a pupil with a hockey stick, causing actual bodily harm, and was found in possession of a knife. Pc Harrison wrote in an email that the boy’s parents were “alarmingly playing the situation and his behaviour down” and ended with the line “nobody told me I would be dealing with terrorists” with a large number of exclamation marks. John Goss, counsel for the inquiry, asked Andrew Bramhall, PC Harrison’s sergeant at the time, if the view he was briefed on by the officer was “to the effect, ‘I think he’s a terrorist’”. Mr Bramhall replied: “That and the fact that Prevent were interested in him would have made me think that he had that kind of leaning." Mr Goss said: “It may be that that number of exclamation marks indicates that this is slightly tongue in cheek, but certainly it is flagging a clear view that this is a case where potentially terrorism is an issue and Prevent are involved?”

Dashcam footage from the interior of Mr Poland's taxi shows Axel Rudakubana before he exited the taxi on Hart Street. Picture: Merseyside Police/PA Wire