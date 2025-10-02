Police have confirmed the name of the suspect in this morning's fatal attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

He is 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent - but formal identification is yet to take place.

Two people died and three more are fighting for their lives after a car was driven at a crowd and a man was stabbed outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue shortly after 9.30am this morning.

The attacker was shot the attacker dead within seven minutes of the first 999 call.

Greater Manchester Police also said three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.