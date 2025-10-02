Police name suspect in fatal terror attack on Manchester synagogue
Police have confirmed the name of the suspect in this morning's fatal attack on a synagogue in Manchester.
He is 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent - but formal identification is yet to take place.
Two people died and three more are fighting for their lives after a car was driven at a crowd and a man was stabbed outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue shortly after 9.30am this morning.
The attacker was shot the attacker dead within seven minutes of the first 999 call.
Greater Manchester Police also said three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.
The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.
His death was confirmed by police after a bomb disposal unit dealt with a device that was strapped to his body.
The attack happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Footage from the scene shows police warning members of the public.
"Everybody else, get back. If you're not involved, move back, get away... he has a bomb, go away," an officer can be heard shouting.
The footage was taken moments before the suspect was shot by police.
Footage on social media showed armed police officers pointing guns at someone lying on the ground, while their colleagues screamed "he's got a bomb" to onlookers and told them to "get back".