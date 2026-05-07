Police say they’ll use every power at their disposal to tackle anti-social youths
The force says most of the young people involved in the crackdown are aged between 11 and 16,
Parents in Nottingham could face criminal and civil consequences if they fail to control their children amid a major police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the city centre.
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Nottinghamshire Police says children as young as 10 are already known to officers, with some repeatedly linked to disorder, intimidation and criminal damage.
LBC was given access to officers on patrol in Nottingham as part of Operation View, a dedicated response targeting youth anti-social behaviour in the city centre.
Police say the problems include youngsters climbing onto the roofs of empty buildings, throwing stones, eggs and water at members of the public, harassing shop staff and gathering in large groups while wearing balaclavas.
The operation forms part of a wider city centre safety push known as Operation Reclaim.
Nottinghamshire Police say they'll use "every power at their disposal” to tackle the issue. Some families could lose their council house as an "ultimate option".
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A dedicated team of officers has drawn up a watchlist of young people believed to be causing the most problems, with names added weekly.
Parents and guardians are already being visited at home and warned about the consequences if the behaviour continues. Police say those consequences could include a Community Protection Notice, with breaches becoming a criminal offence that could lead to significant fines or civil action.
During LBC’s time with officers, police responded to reports of a group of boys in balaclavas allegedly causing a disturbance in the city centre. After a brief chase, a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of anti-social behaviour and taken home to his parents.
During the journey back to his home, the 12-year-old shouted at the press in the van, “come record me to my f****** face when I get these handcuffs off. I will smash your face in”.
Police said the boy was already known to officers and had previously been banned from entering the city centre.
The force says most of the young people involved in the crackdown are aged between 11 and 16, with offences linked to the group including shop theft, criminal damage, harassment, intimidation and possession of drugs and weapons.
Sergeant Cai Kemish, who is leading the operation, said officers would not tolerate behaviour that intimidates businesses, workers and visitors.
He said police are prepared to take robust action not only against repeat offenders, but also against parents who fail to take responsibility after repeated warnings.
Nottingham city centre has faced long-running issues with crime and disorder, and police say they want to make the area as difficult as possible for offenders to operate in.