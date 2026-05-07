The force says most of the young people involved in the crackdown are aged between 11 and 16,

Police say they’ll use every power at their disposal to tackle anti-social youths. Picture: LBC

By George Icke

Parents in Nottingham could face criminal and civil consequences if they fail to control their children amid a major police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

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Nottinghamshire Police says children as young as 10 are already known to officers, with some repeatedly linked to disorder, intimidation and criminal damage. LBC was given access to officers on patrol in Nottingham as part of Operation View, a dedicated response targeting youth anti-social behaviour in the city centre. Police say the problems include youngsters climbing onto the roofs of empty buildings, throwing stones, eggs and water at members of the public, harassing shop staff and gathering in large groups while wearing balaclavas. The operation forms part of a wider city centre safety push known as Operation Reclaim. Nottinghamshire Police say they'll use "every power at their disposal” to tackle the issue. Some families could lose their council house as an "ultimate option". Read more: Extra police to protect Jewish communities as Met pledges 100 more officers after Golders Green attacks Read more: Brit police officer seriously ill with rat virus pictured as two more self-isolate in UK after potential exposure

LBC was given access to officers on patrol in Nottingham as part of Operation View. Picture: LBC