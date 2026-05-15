A former police officer who stepped in to tackle a susoected shoplifter has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Lorne Castle, 47, is accused of seriously injuring Daniel Meyrick during an altercation outside the Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth, Dorset, last June.

Castle was pictured detaining the suspected shoplifter outside the Nike store, pinning him to the ground with his arm locked behind his back in an action described in reports at the time as a "citizen’s arrest".

However, he was investigated by Thames Valley Police over the incident and has now been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with causing grievous bodily harm without intent to Mr Meyrick.

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