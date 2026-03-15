The man has a tattoo of a cross with a snake wrapped around it on his back and the words “Little Stardust”.

The man's body was found in a green wheelie bin. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Ella Bennett

Police have released a description of the distinctive tattoos on a man found dead in a wheelie bin in an effort to identify him.

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A member of the public found the unidentified man, believed to have been aged between 40 and 50, in Cash’s Park off Daimler Road at about 5pm on Friday. West Midlands Police believe the man may have been hit by a vehicle before being moved to the park. His body was found in a Coventry City Council wheelie bin with a green lid. The man has a tattoo of a cross with a snake wrapped around it on his back and the words “Little Stardust”, and a tattoo on his right arm saying 'nan' with a clover and the colours of the Irish flag. Read more: Man's body found in park wheelie bin by member of the public Read more: Police officer who was face of recruitment campaign for Met charged with stalking and harassing woman

Police are working to identify the man. Picture: West Midlands Police