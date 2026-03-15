Police share details of distinctive tattoos on man found dead in bin
The man has a tattoo of a cross with a snake wrapped around it on his back and the words “Little Stardust”.
Police have released a description of the distinctive tattoos on a man found dead in a wheelie bin in an effort to identify him.
Listen to this article
A member of the public found the unidentified man, believed to have been aged between 40 and 50, in Cash’s Park off Daimler Road at about 5pm on Friday.
West Midlands Police believe the man may have been hit by a vehicle before being moved to the park.
His body was found in a Coventry City Council wheelie bin with a green lid.
The man has a tattoo of a cross with a snake wrapped around it on his back and the words “Little Stardust”, and a tattoo on his right arm saying 'nan' with a clover and the colours of the Irish flag.
Read more: Man's body found in park wheelie bin by member of the public
Read more: Police officer who was face of recruitment campaign for Met charged with stalking and harassing woman
Police are carrying out urgent enquiries to establish who the man is, and where and how he died.
Det Ch Insp Phil Poole, leading the investigation, said: “We have a large team of detectives, forensic specialists and other staff working around the clock to establish what has happened to this man, who he is, and who is responsible.
“We’ve had several pieces of information come through to us as a direct result of our appeal, and we are following up those lines of enquiry.
“I really want to hear from anyone who recognises the descriptions of the tattoos on the man, as they are quite distinctive.
“I also really want to hear from anyone who has noticed unexplained damage on a vehicle, perhaps of a partner or relative, or anyone who’s noticed a sudden change in behaviour from someone they know.
“If you know or are responsible for what happened to this man, I would urge you to come forward now so that we can get the answers that he deserves.”
Anyone with information, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, has been asked to get in touch via 101, quoting log 4148 of 13 March.