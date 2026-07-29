The force says new technology could help officers identify known troublemakers in the city centre and return children to their parents to be dealt with

This new technology, which is already being used by several police forces, will mean Nottinghamshire Police will be able to take more robust action against nuisance youths. Picture: Alamy

By George Icke

Nottinghamshire Police will use live facial recognition technology for the first time this summer as part of its crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the city centre, with officers saying it could help them identify known young troublemakers faster.

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The force says the technology will be deployed in Nottingham city centre as early as next month, targeting hotspot areas where officers already have intelligence about offending. It marks the latest step in their ongoing efforts against persistent youth anti-social behaviour, with police previously telling LBC that many of those causing the most disruption are aged between 11 and 16 as we joined police on the streets arresting the troublemakers. Detective Superintendent Will Henley said live facial recognition would give officers “an additional tool” to help keep communities safe and identify wanted people. Read more: Parents on benefits could pocket £4,500 if their child starts an apprenticeship under plan to tackle youth unemployment Read more: Burnham’s government set to be majority female in UK first

The force says new technology could help officers identify known troublemakers in the city centre and return children to their parents to be dealt with. Picture: LBC

DS Henley told LBC the equipment will be taken “wherever there’s intelligence in our hotspot areas across Nottinghamshire". He said: "We are looking to do our first deployment in the second half of August, and we’re looking to deploy that in the city centre for those very reasons." This new technology, which is already being used by several police forces, will mean Nottinghamshire Police will be able to take more robust action against nuisance youths, including those already known to officers through Operation View, the force’s city centre anti-social behaviour operation. The parents of children who repeatedly commit anti-social behaviour in Nottingham could face serious consequences, including the possibility of being thrown out of social housing. LBC previously reported that officers had drawn up a watchlist of young people believed to be causing the most problems, with names added weekly as part of a wider crackdown.

Police say the technology works by converting the faces of people passing the cameras into a biometric image and comparing that against a police watchlist made up of lawfully held images - which LBC put to the test. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Police said some of the children involved are already known to officers, with reports including youngsters climbing onto the roofs of empty buildings, throwing eggs, stones and water at members of the public, harassing shop staff and gathering in large groups while wearing balaclavas. During previous patrols with LBC, officers arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of anti-social behaviour after reports of a disturbance in the city centre, before taking him home to his parents. DS Henley said the facial recognition system can be used with "all ages, ethnicities, and sex", and said officers would decide what action to take if a match is made. He said the technology works by converting the faces of people passing the cameras into a biometric image and comparing that against a police watchlist made up of lawfully held images - which we put to the test by adding my face into the watchlist.

The parents of children who repeatedly commit anti-social behaviour in Nottingham could face serious consequences. (Stock image). Picture: Alamy

Those could include custody photographs, or in the case of high-risk missing people, images supplied by relatives. "We decide on a deployment-by-deployment basis what we are going to be looking for," DS Henley said. "The images that will be on the van that the live facial recognition cameras will be looking for will only be those who are known to us or wanted." He also explained that the technology itself does not make enforcement decisions: "Any matches that we do get, it gives a score, alerts the officers. "The technology doesn’t make any decisions on behalf of officers. They will then go out and engage with the person that there’s been an alert on, and they will decide, if any, what action to take."

A Nottinghamshire Police CCTV van parked at the Old Market Square in the city centre. Picture: Alamy