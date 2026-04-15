It comes as 11 Metropolitan Police officers face misconduct probes over their initial handling of an inquiry into the fatal crash.

Nuria Sajjad (L) and Selena Lau (R) were killed when a 4x4 Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school. Picture: Police

By Jacob Paul

The grieving families of two-eight year-old girls who died when a 4x4 crashed into a south London school have claimed police displayed bias in favour of the wealthy white driver, who was never charged.

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It comes as 11 Metropolitan Police officers face misconduct probes from the police watchdog over their initial handling of an inquiry into the fatal Wimbledon crash. Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died after Claire Freemantle plowed her £70,000 Land Rover into an end-of-term party at The Study Preparatory School in July 2023. The Crown Prosecution Service said Freemantle suffered an undiagnosed epileptic seizure and the driver was never charged. The CPS said she had no prior diagnosis of a medical condition and had never had a seizure before. The families of both girls and other surviving victims have complained to the police watchdog, alleging officers displayed “unconscious bias” by siding with the wealthy female driver. They claim “confirmation bias” based on the driver's race and status meant investigating officers failed to question Freemantle’s account. Read more: Watchdog investigates 11 Met officers over inquiry into Wimbledon crash that killed two schoolgirls Read more: Driver of SUV involved in Wimbledon primary school crash that killed two girls arrested

A Land Rover Defender fatally crashed into The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south London, in 2023. Picture: Alamy

The Met announced in October 2024 that it was reopening its investigation into the crash after multiple lines of inquiry emerged following an internal review. One of the core elements in the original investigation was the epilepsy diagnosis, which is hard to detect without brain scans shortly after a seizure and a detailed consideration of a patient's medical history. The internal Met review hit out at missed opportunities by the initial investigation team in the Road Traffic Collisions Unit, who reportedly never interviewed key witnesses at the scene about the driver’s behaviour immediately after the crash. When the case was later reopened, police appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward to help officers determine whether the driver's behaviour was consistent with her diagnosis. Fremantle, who lives in a £4 million home with her investment banker husband near the school, previously she felt the “deepest sorrow” about fatally ramming the two eight-year-olds with her 4x4, but said she had “no recollection” of the crash.