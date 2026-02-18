Breakaway police group launches legal challenge to overturn century-long ban on joining unions
The Police Federation of England and Wales has dismissed calls for a law change that would allow officers to unionise and could lead to strike action in the future.
The National Police Association this week launched a legal challenge to the law which stops officers from unionising and taking strike action.
The group claims that discussions over industrial action may have to be had “down the line” if they win.
Strike action by officers has been illegal since 1919 amid fears law and order would collapse if police took to the streets in protest.
Instead of unions, officers are represented by the Police Federation.
For its part, the Federation has rubbished calls from the National Police Association claiming it is made up of disgruntled officers trying to create a separate body
The Federation told LBC: "A rival staff association would weaken officers’ rights by splitting our collective voice.
“It would dilute negotiating power, drive up costs, and leave officers with inconsistent support across forces.
“At a time of rising demand and major reform, officers need unity, not fragmentation."
Greater Manchester Police officer and co-leader of the NPA, Lee Broadbent, has denied legal action is a “trojan horse” to give officers the right to strike.
He said: “Should we want to visit the question of the right to take industrial action and the right to strike, then we start building a war chest.
“We might have that fight down the line.