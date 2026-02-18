Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Police Federation of England and Wales has dismissed calls for a law change that would allow officers to unionise and could lead to strike action in the future.

The National Police Association this week launched a legal challenge to the law which stops officers from unionising and taking strike action. The group claims that discussions over industrial action may have to be had “down the line” if they win. Strike action by officers has been illegal since 1919 amid fears law and order would collapse if police took to the streets in protest. Read more: Met Police to probe claims Andrew's protection officers 'turned blind eye' during Epstein island trips