The video emerged following a protest in London on Saturday, with the clip garnering thousands of views online

Calls have been made for the Met Police to investigate after video emerged of an 'Oxford' student chanting 'put the Zios in the ground.'. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

This is the moment an Oxford student chants to 'put the Zios in the ground' during a pro-Palestinian rally in London as the Metropolitan Police face calls to investigate.

The footage, which emerged on X, shows the male telling fellow protestors that the lyrics were 'workshopped in Oxford.' Taking the microphone, he refers to creating a "steadfast and noble resistance" for Palestine and Gaza to "look to and be inspired by." He goes on to add: "(This is) a chant we have been workshopping, we have been workshopping in Oxford if you want to join in."

“A chant that we’ve been workshopping in Oxford”:

“Gaza, Gaza, make us proud,

Put the Zios in the ground.”



Bridget Phillipson has a great candidate here from yesterday’s London hate march to lead her campus antisemitism training.

Britain’s elite education. https://t.co/WoFP83qOna pic.twitter.com/3svU8DHJN0 — Starmer Sycophant (@sirwg202110) October 12, 2025

"It goes Gaza Gaza make us proud put the Zios in the ground," he adds. The chant is repeated loudly as others join in around him during the demonstration in London on Saturday. The post was uploaded by an anonymous user in response to a separate post condemning the protest.

Tagging Education Minister, Bridget Philipson and the police force, one user wrote: "Calling for the death of all Israelis and Jews. "Is that enough for you..I'm sure the jewish students must be terrified listening to this lot. "Time for action."

There’s no reason this man shouldn’t be in police custody right now. This is incitement to racist violence. It’s a criminal offence. We can prosecute & jail him. It’s what he deserves & needs. It’s what our society needs. Inciting racist violence is not a free speech issue https://t.co/KQoM0SIL2X — Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) October 13, 2025

Another commented: "FYI Met Police - I'm a Zionist. This is a call to kill me." Addressing the Met Police X profile, somebody else replied: "I'm a British citizen and consider myself a Zionist, a belief protected by law.

