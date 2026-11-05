On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court

By Issy Clarke

Police have released footage of Russell Brand being interviewed after the former comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

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On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. Brand, 51, was convicted of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. Police footage from Brand's interview in July 2025, now made public following his conviction, shows the moment cops quizzed him about the incident. An emotionless Brand, wearing a green jacket, sits at a table with his arms resting on his legs as he is questioned by two officers. Read more: Russell Brand facing years behind bars after being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults Read more: The rise and fall of Russell Brand: The Hollywood star facing years in jail after being exposed as 'ruthless sex predator'

The former comedian stares directly ahead with a straight face, saying little other than declining to add further detail about the 2009 incident. In footage from an earlier police interview, recorded in December 2023, Brand, wearing a black sweater with a white star, reads a statement from a sheet of paper. He tells officers he "led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I've spent years openly denouncing." He adds: "I've never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity." A defensive Brand insisted that he was the victim of "false anonymized allegations" disseminated by the media.

"On the 16th of September, 2023, a defamatory and fictitious documentary was broadcast in conjunction with the publication of 2 national newspapers containing false anonymized allegations," he says, referring to a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary. "Subsequently, both the media and the police publicly invited additional allegations to be made, which has resulted in further encounters being invented or reimagined. "At present, I do not recall the names of the complainants or meeting them," he adds, but admits "it's entirely possible that I may have encountered them and that we may have engaged in consensual sexual activity or physical contact." "The allegations that you are interviewing me about relate to events that allegedly took place between 24 and 16 years ago."

Brand being interviewed over 2009 rape in 2025. Picture: Met

The former Big Brother host says the way he engaged with fans was "friendly, consensual, and warm". "There was often physical contact at live shows, press events, junkets, and book signings. I did my best to be accessible, non-discriminatory, and loving. "I've shared kisses with hundreds of members of the public during press events, and photos of many such kisses in front of people front of hundreds of people are available online. "Everything I did in public once I was famous could be photographed or recorded and end up in the tabloids. I was aware of this. I routinely made provocative jokes or comments with members of the public during live performances and broadcasts. He says that the "way of life that I've described" has "caused consensual encounters to be unfavourably reframed decades later".

Russell Brand, with his wife Laura Gallacher, arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women. Picture date: Thursday November 5, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours. He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. Brand, who told his wife Laura Gallacher “I love you” after entering the dock, displayed no emotion as the jury delivered its verdicts, at the end of a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.

The jury found him guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to rape her in a toilet. Brand was convicted of kissing and groping a radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005. He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. Brand was also convicted by the jury of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage. Brand was found not guilty by the jury of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth. He was also cleared of trying to drag an MTV worker in to a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001.

Russell Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher outside Southwark Crown Court, London, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women. Picture date: Wednesday November 4, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy